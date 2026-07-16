Fruit Puree Market To Reach $7 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Fruit Puree Market Report 2026 Regions Fruit Puree Market Report 2026 Segments Fruit Puree Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Fruit Puree Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fruit Puree market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Foods Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $674 billion by 2030, with Fruit Puree to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Fruit Puree market is estimated to account for nearly 0.08% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Fruit Puree Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the fruit puree market in 2030, valued at $2.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for processed and convenience food products, increasing use of fruit puree in infant nutrition and bakery applications, growing consumption of packaged beverages and dairy-based flavored products, expansion of food processing and manufacturing industries, improving cold chain and food preservation infrastructure, and strong availability of tropical and seasonal fruits across countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fruit Puree Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the fruit puree market in 2030, valued at $1.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for clean-label and natural ingredient-based food products, rising consumption of smoothies, yogurts, and functional beverages, growing adoption of fruit puree in premium dessert and bakery formulations, expansion of plant-based and health-focused food trends, strong penetration of organized retail and online grocery platforms, and continuous product innovation by food and beverage manufacturers across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Fruit Puree Market In 2030?

The fruit puree market is segmented by fruit type into apple puree, banana puree, plum puree, strawberry puree, and other fruit types. The apple puree market will be the largest segment of the fruit puree market segmented by fruit type, accounting for 34% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The apple puree market will be supported by the strong utilization in bakery fillings, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals, rising preference for naturally sweetened and minimally processed fruit ingredients, increasing demand from infant food formulations and nutritional blends, expanding application in premium dessert and confectionery products, consistent year-round availability of apples through advanced storage and supply systems, and growing incorporation of apple-based ingredients in health-focused food innovations.

The fruit puree market is segmented by category into organic, and conventional.

The fruit puree market is segmented by application into beverages, bakery, baby food, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Fruit Puree Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the fruit puree market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Fruit Puree Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global fruit puree market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate adoption of clean-label and natural food ingredients, expand utilization of fruit-based ingredients across convenience food and beverage applications, and strengthen consumer demand for nutritious and health-oriented food products worldwide.

Growing Demand For Clean-Label And Natural Food Ingredients - The growing demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients is expected to become a key growth driver for the fruit puree market by 2030. Growing demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients is driving growth in the fruit puree market as consumers increasingly prefer products made with recognizable, minimally processed, and natural ingredients without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Fruit puree is widely used as a natural flavoring, coloring, and sweetening ingredient in beverages, baby food, dairy, bakery, and snack products, supporting rising market demand. As a result, the growing demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Use In Convenience Foods And Beverage Applications - The rising use in convenience foods and beverage applications is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the fruit puree market by 2030. Rising use in convenience foods and beverage applications is driving growth in the fruit puree market as food manufacturers increasingly incorporate fruit puree into smoothies, yogurts, desserts, sauces, ready-to-eat foods, and beverages for consistent flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Its ease of processing and versatility make it a preferred ingredient in modern convenience product formulations. Consequently, the rising use in convenience foods and beverage applications is projected to contribute to around 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Health Awareness And Preference For Nutritious Products - The increasing health awareness and preference for nutritious products is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the fruit puree market by 2030. Increasing health awareness and preference for nutritious products are driving growth in the fruit puree market as consumers increasingly seek foods and beverages rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and natural fiber. Fruit puree is viewed as a healthier ingredient option for snacks, baby food, dairy products, and beverages, supporting demand for nutritious and naturally sourced products. Therefore, the increasing health awareness and preference for nutritious products is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fruit Puree Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the apple puree market, the banana puree market, the plum puree market, the strawberry puree market, and the other fruit types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for plant-based and fruit-based nutrition solutions, rising consumption of infant and toddler food products, growing preference for natural fruit concentrates in beverages and dairy alternatives, expansion of ready-to-eat and convenience food formats, increasing use of fruit-based ingredients in sports nutrition and wellness products, and growing product innovation in organic and clean-label formulations. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on healthier dietary choices, enhancing nutritional convenience, and supporting diversified fruit-based food applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader food and beverage industry.

The apple puree market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the banana puree market by $0.4 billion, the plum puree market by $0.4 billion, the strawberry puree market by $0.2 billion, and the other fruit types market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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