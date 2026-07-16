Jolt Capital invests €20M in Tempress and Tempress to acquire SPT Microtechnologies USA as double consolidation play in high-end semiconductor equipment

PARIS, FRANCE, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEParis (FR) / Vaassen (NL), 15 July 2026Jolt Capital invests €20M in Tempress and Tempress to acquire SPT Microtechnologies USA as double consolidation play in high-end semiconductor equipment Jolt Capital takes a leading stake in Tempress with a commitment of €20M investment to support future growth. The capital injection facilitates Tempress’ acquisition of SPT Microtechnologies USA Inc. (“SPT-USA”) from SPP Technologies Co., Ltd. (“SPT”). The acquisition of SPT-USA, including its subsidiaries in Germany and Taiwan, strengthens Tempress’ position in the semiconductor equipment market by combining non-rival products, expertise and customers. With the growing demand for microchips, semiconductor equipment manufacturing will benefit from strong tailwinds. This is Jolt Capital’s first deal in the Netherlands.Scaling European champions in semiconductorsJolt Capital, the leading private equity firm specializing in growth investments in European deeptech companies, is committing €20 million to Tempress, a global player in thermal diffusion and deposition furnaces for high-growth “more-than-Moore” (MtM) semiconductor segments (Power, SiC, Photonics, MEMS).Tempress’s vertical and horizontal furnace solutions are based on precise high-temperature diffusion and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) complex processes, supporting critical steps in material modification (semiconductor doping or functional coatings). Leveraging a solid legacy patents base, the technology can achieve uniform, high-quality material layers at industrial scale. Based in Vaassen (NL) and with a wide international footprint, Tempress sells its machines to global semiconductor fabs and to major R&D centers.Jolt Capital joins a group of shareholders including Innovation Industries, a very experienced Netherlands-based deeptech and impact venture capital investor. Together they will build another strong and mature European player in the semiconductor equipment market, with already almost 60 years of market presence.Marie Nicod, General Partner at Jolt Capital, said: "This first investment in Jolt Capital V is really a textbook example for us. A leading deeptech scaleup ready to be grown into a truly global platform by systematic M&A consolidations, with a first accretive move already activated. A clear value creation path that will hinge on our deep expertise in the field of semiconductor investment. And a company that exemplifies excellence in European industry and complex engineering."Tempress to acquire SPT Microtechnologies USACapitalizing on Jolt Capital’s investment and support, Tempress has concurrently signed an agreement to acquire San Jose (CA) based SPT Microtechnologies USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPP Technologies Co., Ltd. This specialist in vertical furnaces for complex MtM thermal processing offers very complementary assets to Tempress, in terms of product lines, geographical coverage, and inroad to additional key customers.The acquisition of SPT-USA, including its subsidiaries in Germany and Taiwan, strengthens Tempress’ position in the semiconductor equipment market by combining non-rival product portfolios, engineering expertise, and customer relationships. The combined group will be well positioned to support customers across a broad range of applications, while accelerating innovation and service capabilities globally.Tempress intends to integrate SPT-USA into its organization, maintaining operational continuity while unlocking synergies in technology development, manufacturing efficiency, and global service support.Pieter de Groot, CEO of Tempress, comments: “This funding round and the acquisition represent a dual major step forward in our ambition to build a leading semiconductor equipment platform. By combining SPT-USA’s capabilities with Tempress, we strengthen our technology and product offering, expand our global installed base, and enhance our ability to support customers worldwide. Jolt Capital’s track record in funding semicon and capital equipment is truly impressive, that’s why we are so pleased to partner with them to further accelerate this next phase of growth.”ENDSAbout Jolt Capital ( www.jolt-capital.com Jolt Capital is a private equity firm specializing in growth investments in deeptech companies, with a mission to build future European leaders with a global vision. Since 2011, Jolt Capital has invested in B2B companies with revenues between €10 million and €50 million. The Jolt Capital team is composed solely of experienced investors and high-tech company executives. Its proprietary AI platform, Jolt.Ninja, enables enhanced sourcing, accelerated due diligence and automatic detection of investment or acquisition targets. Jolt Capital has offices in Paris, Lausanne, Copenhagen, Milan, London, Montreal, Seoul and Tokyo.About Tempress ( www.tempress.nl Tempress is a global supplier of thermal processing equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor and advanced materials industries. The company provides advanced diffusion, deposition, oxidation, annealing and related technologies that enable the manufacture of semiconductors, power electronics, MEMS, photonics and emerging advanced materials. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Tempress serves customers worldwide through a global network of engineering, manufacturing and service operations.Press ContactsTo know more about the deal:Steele & Holt (Jolt Capital’s Media Agency) Anaïs Miegeville / jolt@steeleandholt.com / +33 6 33 73 85 16To know more about Tempress:Pieter de Groot (CEO) / pdegroot@tempress.nlTo know more about Jolt Capital:Philippe Perez (Head of Marketing) / philippe.perez@jolt-capital.com / +33 6 23 82 67 19Additional information:Press release by SPP Technologies Co., Ltd. / SPP Technologies to Divest SPT Microtechnologies USA to Tempress

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