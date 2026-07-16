Macaron Nido by Dina Dymova Wins Iron in A' Baby Products Awards

Macaron Nido

Architect Dina Dymova Receives Recognition for a Co-Created Children's Bed Easing the Transition to Independent Sleep

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Macaron Nido , a co kids bed designed by architect Dina Dymova , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of baby products design, distinguishing works that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards. This acknowledgment positions Macaron Nido among a select group of designs evaluated for their quality, creativity, and practical value. The recognition affirms the careful attention to ergonomics and emotional well-being that defines the work of Dina Dymova.The Iron A' Design Award holds meaningful relevance for the broader baby products industry, where attention to safety, comfort, and child development continues to shape consumer expectations. Macaron Nido responds to a genuine need among families navigating the move from co-sleeping to an independent bedroom, a transition that often carries emotional difficulty for both child and parent. By addressing separation anxiety through thoughtful form and material choice, the design aligns with current interest in furniture that supports psychological health. The co-creation approach, in which the child selects colors and tactile fabrics, reflects a growing demand for personalized, high-value products. For families, the bed offers both functional reliability and a sense of ownership that eases a stressful change.Macaron Nido draws its character from the rounded silhouette of the French dessert, forming a bionic nest that physically contains pillows and blankets to prevent the slippage common to flat beds. The huggable shape acts as a protective harbor, reducing visual stress while keeping the child warm and covered throughout the night. The core frame is crafted from durable birch plywood, translated from precise scale drawings into a CNC optimized structure. Specialized sewing techniques and High-Resilience foam achieve the soft, cream-like aesthetic that gives the piece its sensory appeal. The result is a design that merges architectural precision with emotional ergonomics.This recognition provides a foundation for Dina Dymova to continue exploring designs that blend engineering with emotional purpose. The Iron A' Design Award serves as encouragement for the studio to advance its research into child development and sensory furniture, fostering further innovation in production-ready solutions. The honor may inspire future projects that extend the co-creation methodology to additional product categories.Interested parties may learn more about Macaron Nido and its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Dina DymovaDina Dymova is a pioneer of the contemporary furniture design industry in Kazakhstan. With a professional background in architecture, she established a manufacturing practice that set new benchmarks for quality and craftsmanship in the region, introducing a co-creation methodology that shifted consumer perception toward personalized, high-value design experiences. Combining technical expertise with an emotional approach, she creates functional furniture that bridges engineering and art, aiming to impact global living spaces with objects that foster psychological well-being. Dina Dymova is dedicated to leaving a lasting legacy through design that is ergonomically precise as well as human centric and kind.About DreamstudioDreamstudio by Dina Dymova is a multidisciplinary design practice founded by architect Dina Dymova. With over a decade of hands-on experience directly within furniture factories, the studio bridges the gap between creative vision and industrial reality, specializing in production-ready design that is ergonomically verified and technically feasible for serial manufacturing. The studio's distinctive strength lies in its ability to translate complex, bionic shapes into realistic, cost-effective solutions without compromising comfort, combining architectural precision with soft textile engineering. The core philosophy of emotional ergonomics drives the creation of safe, sensory-rich furniture that supports child development, guaranteeing high-quality implementation from the sketch to the final product.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Within the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in design, safety measures, comfort consideration, material quality, ease of use, durability, product functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, and emotional connection, among others. This recognition acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and creativity within their execution. Recipients are noted for practical innovations that improve quality of life and address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The designation reflects the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of their creators.About A' Design AwardThe A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award is an international, juried competition that welcomes participation from design professionals, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, manufacturers, and brands across the baby products and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, baby products industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers, evaluated against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://babyproductsaward.com

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