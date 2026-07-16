Artemis Floor Lamp by Attiq Ahmed Wins Iron in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Artemis

A' Design Award Recognizes Artemis, a Sculptural Floor Lamp Inspired by Mughal Architecture and Crafted in Burnt Wood

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Artemis, a floor lamp designed by Attiq Ahmed , as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of design, evaluating entries through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This designation acknowledges Artemis as an example of good design that meets the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the organization. Within the lighting industry, the A' Design Award is a highly respected and very well-recognized program that highlights thoughtful, capable work. The recognition reflects the careful balance of craft, proportion, and material precision present in Artemis.The recognition of Artemis carries relevance for both the lighting industry and those seeking objects that combine function with cultural meaning. As contemporary lighting increasingly emphasizes craftsmanship and material authenticity, Artemis aligns with a growing interest in pieces that serve as both light sources and sculptural presences. The design demonstrates how heritage forms can inform modern product identity without literal replication. For users, the lamp offers an even, ambient glow suited to residential and commercial environments. For the broader industry, it illustrates the value of material-driven processes and practice-based research in advancing design standards.Artemis is a sculptural lighting piece crafted from burnt wood and metal, defined by a vertically articulated form rising from a weighted, grounded base. The charred wood finish, achieved through the Shou Sugi Ban technique, enhances durability while revealing pronounced tactile grain and material depth. A trileaf-shaped lampshade softens and diffuses light evenly across surrounding space. The restrained geometry balances craft and precision, allowing the lamp to function as an ambient light source and a standalone object of design integrity. Built with Indian Rose Wood shaped through wood lathe turning, the piece draws its proportions and vertical hierarchy from the finials crowning Mughal domes.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may inform Attiq Ahmed's future explorations in translating architectural heritage into functional objects. The achievement reinforces a design approach grounded in material experimentation, proportion studies, and crafted precision. It serves as encouragement for continued investigation into how historic forms can shape contemporary products. The recognition also supports ongoing development at Turning Tables, where material understanding and craftsmanship guide the studio's work.Interested parties may learn more about Artemis and its design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website, where additional details about the work and its designer are available.About Attiq AhmedAttiq Ahmed is a Lahore-based architect, urban designer, and academic from Pakistan, serving as CEO of AEDL and founding director of OCCO, a platform focused on conservation and urban research. He is also CEO and principal designer of Turning Tables, a studio developing furniture, lighting, and interior solutions through material-driven processes and craftsmanship. A graduate of the National College of Arts and Columbia University, he contributes to academia as Associate Professor at NCA. His work spans architecture, design, and heritage initiatives, and has received international recognition including AD100, IDA, LICC, and the Architecture Master Prize.About Turning TablesTurning Tables is a design studio focused on the development of furniture, lighting, and interior design solutions. The studio brings together functional requirements and design intent through a process rooted in material understanding and craftsmanship. Its work spans residential and commercial contexts, offering adaptable collections and custom pieces. Turning Tables emphasizes clarity in design, consistency in execution, and close engagement with clients to deliver thoughtfully made products suited to contemporary living and working environments.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. In the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in lighting design, functionality and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with environment, sustainability, material selection, light quality and consistency, durability, safety, optimal illumination, and visual comfort. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and competent technical characteristics linked with skill and know-how. The recognition reflects a solid understanding of design principles and creativity within execution. Iron A' Design Award designated works are highly regarded for their thoroughness and their capacity to provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a juried competition that welcomes lighting designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands within the lighting and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://lightingcompetitions.com

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