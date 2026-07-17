Brownell Talbot Celebrates Largest Graduating Class in School’s 162-Year History

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School (BT) honored the largest graduating class in the school’s 162-year history on Saturday, May 23, 2026, as 49 seniors crossed the commencement stage. The milestone class leaves BT with an extraordinary record of academic achievement, civic engagement, and college readiness, a testament to the school’s commitment to developing the whole student.“This class raised the bar in every sense of the word,” said Dr. Kristi Gibbs, Head of School. “Forty-nine remarkable young people who challenged themselves in the classroom, served their communities, competed on national stages, and now carry the spirit of Brownell Talbot into universities across the country and around the world. We couldn’t be prouder.”Academic Achievement & College AccessThe Class of 2026 earned admission to 157 colleges and universities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, Ireland, Scotland, and Canada, with more than $16 million in scholarship offers. Graduates posted a mean GPA of 3.72 through fall 2025, and 29 members of the class were eligible for the Frontier Academic All-Conference Award based on their standardized test scores and academic records.Among the class’s honorees: three National Merit Commended Scholars, two U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates, and four graduates entering collegiate Honors programs.Leadership, Service & CompetitionThe class collectively logged more than 2,000 hours of community service during their Upper School years, a reflection of BT’s deep commitment to citizenship and purpose beyond the classroom. Six graduates will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, and four are members of the current VEX Robotics World Championship-winning team.Where They’re HeadedGraduates will enroll at institutions ranging from Ivy League universities to specialized technical institutes, large public flagships, and selective liberal arts colleges. One graduate will defer enrollment at Columbia University for a year to serve as a Wildland Firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management.Schools enrolling members of the Class of 2026 include:Bates College · Baylor University · Briar Cliff University · Chapman University · Claremont McKenna College · Coastal Carolina University · Colorado State University · Colorado State University Pueblo · Columbia University · Creighton University · Doane University · Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University · Fordham University · Georgetown University · High Point University · Iowa State University · Kansas State University · Loyola University Chicago · McGill University · Nebraska Wesleyan University · Northwestern University · Rochester Institute of Technology · Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology · San Diego State University · Santa Clara University · South Dakota State University · St. Olaf College · University of California San Diego · University of Colorado Boulder · University of Florida · University of Iowa · University of Kansas · University of Nebraska at Kearney · University of Nebraska at Omaha · University of Nebraska-Lincoln · University of Pennsylvania · University of San Diego · University of South Dakota · Vassar CollegeClass of 2026 at a Glance• 49 graduates, the largest class in Brownell Talbot’s 162-year history• Admitted to 157 colleges and universities in 39 states, D.C., Ireland, Scotland, and Canada• More than $16 million in scholarships offered• Mean GPA: 3.72 (through fall 2025)• 29 Frontier Academic All-Conference Award recipients• More than 2,000 hours of community service completed during Upper School• 4 members of the VEX Robotics World Championship Team• 6 collegiate student-athletes• 4 graduates entering Honors programs• 3 National Merit Commended Scholars• 2 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidatesAbout Brownell TalbotFounded in 1863, Brownell Talbot is Nebraska’s only independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school for students age 3 through grade 12. The school ranks in the top 8 percent of private schools in the United States for both K12 and high school programs, and in the top 10 percent for college preparation. Its STEM program ranks in the top 8 percent nationally when measured against both private and public schools.

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