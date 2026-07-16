Logo for Libenli

Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Resistance Training Equipment for Fitness and Sports Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 16, 2026—The global resistance bands market was valued at approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. North America held the largest revenue share at 40.0% in 2024, and the therapy/exercise bands segment accounts for about 50% of total market share as of 2025, per Market Research Future. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of home fitness, rehabilitation training, and gym workouts worldwide.Leading Chinese ManufacturersChina is a major manufacturing hub for resistance bands, supplying OEM/ODM products to global brands and distributors. Below are five reputable manufacturers recognized for their quality, scale, and specialized capabilities in 2026.1. Haiyang Libenli Body-Building Apparatus Co., Ltd.(Libenli)Established in 1997, Haiyang Libenli Body-Building Apparatus Co., Ltd. (brand: Libenli) is a professional manufacturer and exporter specializing in the design, R&D, and production of latex tubing and latex resistance bands . The company is headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong, and operates a 50,000-square-meter facility with a workforce of over 300 employees. Its R&D team includes 20 engineers, and the company holds 2 invention patents and 18 utility model patents.Libenli runs 24 dedicated production lines for dipped latex tubing with a daily output of 120,000 meters, and 2 exclusive lines for latex bands with a daily capacity of 25,000 meters. Annual production capacity reaches 65,000,000 units. The company's product portfolio includes medical-grade latex tubing, high-tension fitness latex tubing, high-elasticity latex resistance bands, fishing and diving latex products, and custom injection-molded goods with metal hardware. All products are non-toxic and eco-friendly, with most certified by SGS. The company holds ISO 9000:2000 and ISO 9001:2008 certifications. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, with major markets in Germany, the USA, the UK, France, and Canada. Key product models include the ZLQ-03 power loop band (resistance 8LB–230LB, service life ≥20,000 stretches) and the ZLQ-1 mini loop band (resistance 5LB–40LB, fatigue resistance ≥30,000 stretches).•Contact: Jacob•Email: public@libenli.cn•Tel/WhatsApp: +86 13864846995•Website: https:// www.latextubing.com 2. Danyang NQ Sports and Fitness Co., Ltd.Based in Jiangsu Province, Danyang NQ Sports and Fitness Co., Ltd. is recognized as a key player in the resistance band and fitness tubing sector. The company focuses on producing durable latex bands and multi-functional resistance band sets for both home and commercial gym use. Its manufacturing capabilities include injection molding and compression molding for custom designs. NQ Sports exports to North America and Europe and is known for competitive pricing and flexible OEM/ODM services.3. Changzhou Junlong Sports Co., Ltd.Changzhou Junlong Sports Co., Ltd., located in Jiangsu, specializes in the production of latex resistance bands, exercise bands, and assorted fitness accessories. The company has built a reputation for consistent quality and timely delivery. It offers a wide range of resistance levels and custom branding options, serving both retail chains and professional fitness brands. Junlong's products are widely distributed across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.4. Shanxi Xinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.Shanxi Xinhe Industrial Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer based in Shanxi Province with expertise in rubber and latex products, including resistance bands and tubing. The company supplies both narrow mini bands and heavy-duty power bands for strength training. Xinhe Industrial emphasizes raw material control and has implemented quality management systems to meet international standards. Its products are sold to distributors and fitness equipment companies worldwide.5. Suzhou Industrial Park Joinfit Sports & Leisure Products Co., Ltd.Suzhou Industrial Park Joinfit Sports & Leisure Products Co., Ltd. is situated in Suzhou, Jiangsu. The company is known for its comprehensive product line covering resistance bands, yoga accessories, and general fitness gear. Joinfit leverages its location in a major industrial park to maintain efficient supply chain and logistics. It serves both domestic and international markets, offering private label and OEM solutions with an emphasis on value and reliability.Market PerspectiveAs the global resistance bands market continues to expand, buyers increasingly seek manufacturers that can deliver consistent quality, regulatory compliance (e.g., EN 20957 for EU markets, SGS certification), and scalability. Among the above companies, Libenli stands out for its vertically integrated production, large-capacity facilities, long-standing experience since 1997, and strong patent portfolio. The company's commitment to R&D and quality certifications positions it as a reliable partner for professional fitness brands, rehabilitation clinics, and retail chains.OutlookWith resistance bands classified under HS Code 9506.91 and a growing shift toward home and rehabilitation fitness, Chinese manufacturers are expected to play an increasingly central role in global supply chains. Buyers evaluating suppliers in 2026 are encouraged to review detailed product specifications, certifications, and factory audit reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.