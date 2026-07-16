Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Pays a Courtesy Call on President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Annita Demetriou

On 14 July 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong paid a courtesy call on President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Annita Demetriou.

Ambassador Yang pointed out that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Cyprus relationship has seen one highlight after another. The Chinese side is ready to further strengthen exchanges between the two legislatures, and deepen friendly cooperation in various fields, so as to bring the China-Cyprus strategic partnership to a new high.

House President Demetriou congratulated Ambassador Yang on his assumption of the new post. Recalling her pleasant trip to China, she said that the Cypriot House of Representatives is firmly committed to the one-China policy, stands ready to expand exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side, and will continue to play a positive role in EU-China relations.

Ambassador Yang also presented House President Demetriou with the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.