Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Attends the Memorial Event at the Chinese Experts Cemetery Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Operation of Tazara Railway

On July 7, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian attended the memorial event at the Chinese Experts Cemetery commemorating the 50th anniversary of the operation of Tazara Railway, which was hosted by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority, together with Eng. Bruno Ching’andu, Managing Director of TAZARA, and H.E. Mathews Jere, Zambian High Commissioner to Tanzania, and around 100 representatives from China, Tanzania and Zambia.

Amb. Chen recalled the history of China’s aid in constructing Tazara Railway, and stated that China, Tanzania and Zambia should take this 50th anniversary as an opportunity to carry forward the Tazara Railway spirit, advance the revitalization project, and jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Eng. Ching'andu remarked that Tazara Railway is one of the most magnificent projects in Africa, extended his highest respects to the Chinese experts, and emphasized the need to ensure the railway's continued successful operation through the revitalization project to benefit local people.

High Commissioner Jere expressed Zambia's gratitude for China's steadfast support to Tazara Railway and selfless dedication of the Chinese experts, and stated that the three nations must protect and revitalize Tazara Railway, turning it into a source of momentum toward unity and prosperity.