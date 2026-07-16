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Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo Meets with King’s Commissioner of South Holland Wouter Kolff

On July 13, H.E. Mr. Shen Bo, Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands, met with Wouter Kolff, King’s Commissioner of South Holland.

Ambassador Shen highly commended Commissioner Kolff’s long-standing commitment to promoting friendly relations with China and said that China is willing to further strengthen communication and exchanges with South Holland and deepen practical cooperation in such fields as agriculture, education, science and technology, and ports, so as to achieve more concrete results through bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Commissioner Kolff briefed Ambassador Shen on the province’s development and noted that South Holland attaches great importance to its relationship with China. He expressed the province’s willingness to continue enhancing communication with the Chinese side and to make positive contributions to exchanges and cooperation across various fields.

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Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo Meets with King’s Commissioner of South Holland Wouter Kolff

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