Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Attends Youth Training Graduation Ceremony Under Dumisha Amani Ⅱ

On July 12, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian attended the youth training graduation ceremony in Mtwara Region, Tanzania. 60 trainees completed the programme and received their certificates. It forms part of the ＂Dumisha Amani II: Promoting Peace and Security for Sustainable Development in Tanzania", which is funded by the China-U.N. Peace and Development Fund and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme. UNDP Representative in Tanzania, Mtwara District Commissioner, Tanzanian Vocational Education and Training Authority Director General, representatives from China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd. (CPP) and over 100 people were present at the event.

Amb. Chen stated that "Dumisha Amani II" stands as an exemplar of tripartite cooperation among China, the U.N. and Tanzania. China will continue to promote social security and development of Tanzania through bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Tanzanian side and the U.N. expressed appreciation for China's long-term support and hope to deepen cooperation to improve the well-being of local people.

The programme offers vocational training to a total of 300 youth in Tanzania, covering courses such as food making, decorative design, and electrical installation. CPP supported it with trainers and technical assistance.