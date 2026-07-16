FACE FOUNDRIE´ CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN EL DORADO HILLS ON NATIONAL RELAXATION DAY

FACE FOUNDRIE´ logo announcing EDH grand opening FACE FOUNDRIE´ El Dorado Hills 8/15 Grand Opening invitation

New Facial Bar Makes Greater Sacramento Area Debut with an Ultimate Self-Care Celebration

Opening FACE FOUNDRIÉ allows us to provide a new, cutting-edge skincare experience in a community that has supported us. We're incredibly proud to be multi-concept business owners in El Dorado Hills.” — Jami McWhorter, owner of FACE FOUNDRIÉ El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FACE FOUNDRIE´, an all-inclusive focused facial bar known for efficient, effective, and accessible skincare services, will make its Greater Sacramento Area debut when it officially opens its doors in El Dorado Hills Town Center on August 15th.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ is a national facial bar franchise redefining skincare and self-care through cutting-edge technology and an inclusive, welcoming approach, offering results-driven services at attainable prices across facials, skincare, lashes, and brows. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, the brand has expanded to 83 locations across the country.

The community is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 15th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event perfectly aligns with National Relaxation Day, offering locals the ultimate opportunity to prioritize self-care and experience the brand's signature glow.

Attendees will enjoy a tour of the modern, open-concept space designed for comfort, attainability, and efficiency. FACE FOUNDRIE´ El Dorado Hills is locally owned and operated by husband and wife team Jami McWhorter and Russ Kuckenbaker.

The grand opening event will feature a number of exciting perks and self-care activities:

• Complimentary Facials: The first 50 guests in line will receive a gift certificate for a complimentary facial

• Complimentary Skincare Consultations: Personalized skin analysis by certified estheticians

• Meet your B(esties): An opportunity to meet the FACE FOUNDRIE´ team and get to know your new B(estie)

• Giveaways & Swag: Curated gift bags for the first wave of guests, exciting giveaways and raffles all day long

• Exclusive Promotions: Special discounts on memberships, skincare packages, and retail products

• Charcuterie: Charcuterie cart courtesy of Cheese and Charm

• Refreshments: Matcha and iced coffees courtesy of Simply Coffee & Matcha

• Experiences: A flower bar to build custom floral bouquets, a beauty photo booth for glam shots, and music by DJ Elements.

“When looking to grow our wellness portfolio, staying in Town Center was a top priority," said Jami McWhorter, owner of FACE FOUNDRIÉ El Dorado Hills. "Operating THE NOW just across the street gave us firsthand insight into how much this community values health, beauty, and self-care. Opening FACE FOUNDRIÉ allows us to provide an entirely new, cutting-edge skincare experience. We are incredibly proud to be multi-concept business owners here, and we look forward to celebrating our grand opening with the community that has supported our entrepreneurial journey every step of the way."

The new facial bar is located within the El Dorado Hills Town Center, the region's premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Regular business hours and booking options will be available immediately following the grand opening event.

For more information about the grand opening, to book an appointment, or to explore membership options, visit facefoundrie.com or follow on social media at @jami.facefoundrie.

About FACE FOUNDRIÉ:

FACE FOUNDRIÉ is a Minnesota-based franchise concept founded by CEO Michele Henry in 2019. The focused facial bar specializes in all things face: facials, brows, lashes, and skincare. The company's goal is to provide inclusive skincare that is accessible, affordable, and approachable to all. FACE FOUNDRIÉ has grown over 120% year over year and currently has 70 stores. For more on FACE FOUNDRIÉ, visit facefoundrie.com or follow @facefoundrie on Instagram.

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