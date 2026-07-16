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Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Pays an Official Visit to Tanzania's Mtwara Region

From July 9 to 12, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian paid an official visit to Tanzania's Mtwara Region and met with Hon. Regional Commissioner Col. Donald William Msengi and other local government officials. They exchanged views on deepening sub-national cooperation.

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Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Pays an Official Visit to Tanzania's Mtwara Region

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