China’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organizations in Vienna Ambassador Li Song Attends the Third Meeting of ''Friends of IACA''

On July 13, the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna and International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) jointly organized the third meeting of ''Friends of IACA'' at the Permanent Mission of China. Permanent representatives and diplomats from 20 countries attended the meeting.

Ambassador Li Song, in conjunction with the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, delivered a keynote speech on China's vision and achievements on anti-corruption since the 18th CPC National Congress. He highlighted the significance and positive impacts of the CPC Central Committee's efforts to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance, and to carry out in-depth campaign throughout the Party on implementing the Eight-Point Decision and having a correct understanding of what it means to perform well and act accordingly. He emphasized that the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping provides valuable insights for global anti-corruption governance. China stands ready to work with all parties to build a more just and equitable global anti-corruption governance system.

Dean Kos and other participants spoke highly of China's anti-corruption vision and achievements, and expressed their expectation of further expanding cooperation with China to make positive contributions to global anti-corruption governance.