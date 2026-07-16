China’s Head of Office to Palestine Sun Zhen Pays a Courtesy Call to Mr. Rawhi Fattouh, President of the Palestinian National Council

On July 14, 2026, H.E. Mr. Sun Zhen, Head of Office of the People's Republic of China to the State of Palestine, paid a courtesy call to H.E Mr.Rawhi Fattouh, President of the Palestinian National Council.

Mr. Fattouh warmly congratulated the Communist Party of China on its 105th anniversary and welcomed Sun to his new post. He also expressed his high appreciation of China's remarkable development achievements and just position on the Palestinian question, expecting further progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides exchanged views on China–Palestine relations, exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries and the Palestinian question.