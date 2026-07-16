Ingredient Clarity Lab Launches Digital Certification Suite — Taking Aim at Beauty Industry Greenwashing

ingredientclarity.com Ingredient Clarity Lab Certifications

Ingredient Clarity Lab launches a digital certification suite to help beauty brands verify transparency, reduce greenwashing, and build consumer trust.

Transparency should be proven, not promoted. Ingredient Clarity Lab helps brands back their ingredient claims with independent certification that builds lasting consumer trust.” — Noelia Nazário, Business Development Manager

CHICACO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As "clean," "natural," and "non-toxic" claims flood the beauty aisle, most consumers say brands still fall short of basic transparency: A study by the Fashion Institute of Technology found that 60% expect brands to disclose the source of their ingredients, while First Insight's 2026 Gen Z Values and Retail Behavior Survey (4,800 respondents, US/UK/Australia) found 61% of Gen Z had switched brands in the past year over inadequate environmental transparency. The solution? A new certification standard gives brands a way to prove transparency, not just market it.As consumers grow increasingly skeptical of unverified marketing claims in the beauty and wellness industry, Ingredient Clarity Lab has launched its digital certification suite:Certification is organized under three pillars, collectively branded LUMA:LUMA Clarity addresses claim verification and regulatory alignment, including an Anti-Greenwashing™ Pledge, a Global Check™ for international standards, and a Retail Ready™ assessment for retailer compliance. LUMA Life evaluates animal-testing practices and ingredient origin, covering cruelty-free and vegan criteria at the supplier and distribution level, not brand claims alone. LUMA Cycle assesses environmental fate and impact — biodegradability, microplastic classification, and long-term ecological persistence — using recognized testing methods such as OECD 301.The suite was created in response to growing concerns around greenwashing and misleading ingredient claims. Only 9% of Americans say they completely trust voluntary label claims like "natural" or "non-toxic" (NSF, 2024), a gap that reflects just how difficult it has become for consumers to understand what is actually inside the products they use every day.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for beauty marketing. Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are cracking down on unsubstantiated environmental claims, while offering brands little practical direction on how to validate the legitimate ones. In the EU, generic environmental claims such as "eco-friendly" and "green" face restrictions under new consumer-protection rules taking effect through 2026, and the European Chemicals Agency is phasing in restrictions on intentionally added microplastics. In the US, brands are still adapting to MoCRA. Yet studies suggest the vast majority of products marketed as "green" carry at least one form of greenwashing, and more than half of environmental claims are vague, misleading, or unsupported.A different approach to certificationUnlike certifications that rely on brand-level declarations or interpretive scoring, every product is evaluated against predefined criteria applied consistently across all assessments, with no weighting system and no subjective adjustment. Each ingredient is assessed independently, drawing on regulatory status, environmental and ethical flags, source type, and global frameworks including MoCRA and EU regulations — up to 154 distinct data points per ingredient.Ingredient Clarity Lab is a digital-first certification suite built on accountability. Digital-first means every formulation is screened against live ingredient data and verified in seconds, not months, so certification is fast and thorough instead of relying on manual paperwork. Brands commit to a public anti-greenwashing standard with real consequences for violations, and go further with ingredient screening, cruelty-free, vegan, and environmental fate certification, all under one independent program.Built for the brands usually priced out of certificationEmerging and indie brands that want credibility from day one. Established brands ready to get ahead of scrutiny. And the consumers behind both. Ingredient Clarity Lab's standards are public, and enforcement includes the people who actually use the products.Unlike marketing-driven "clean beauty" labels, Ingredient Clarity Lab focuses on independent, third-party certification designed to reduce confusion and rebuild trust between brands and consumers."We believe the future of beauty belongs to brands that can prove transparency rather than simply market it," said [Noelia Nazário]. "This is about creating a more honest relationship between brands and the people who buy from them."

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