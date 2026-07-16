DEEP forecasts 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' air quality July 15 and 16 for all of Connecticut from Canadian wildfire smoke

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) forecasts that air quality across the state will reach or exceed levels that are high Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) on Wednesday, July 15. In addition, Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties will reach or exceed levels that are high Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) to Unhealthy on Thursday, July 16 due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the outdoor air we breathe.

What You Should Do

If you are in a sensitive group, which includes young children, the elderly or anyone who has pre-existing health concerns such as asthma, heart or lung problems, then you should:

Make outdoor activities shorter and less intense and take more breaks.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath and follow your health care provider’s action plan.

For everyone else:

Limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon and evening

Move workouts and activities indoors or reschedule

Take frequent breaks if you must be outside

If You Feel Symptoms

Stop activity and go indoors right away if you experience:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Eye or throat irritation

Seek medical care if symptoms are severe or do not improve.

Reduce Your Exposure

Keep windows and doors closed

Run air conditioning on recirculate

Use a HEPA air purifier if available

Avoid adding indoor pollution (e.g., burning candles, smoking, vacuuming without HEPA filters)

Ozone is formed when air pollution from fossil fuel combusted by both local and upwind sources, including vehicles, power plants and other industrial sources, combines in the presence of summer-like temperatures.

How do Forest Fires in Ontario Impact Connecticut?

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, more than 830 fires are burning across Canada. The wildfire smoke from southern Ontario is heading towards Connecticut because of a stalled upper-level low-pressure system over eastern Canada and a cold front passage on Wednesday afternoon. With this weather pattern, winds at all levels of the atmosphere are from the northwest for inland areas and these winds will persist through Wednesday. The following image shows the fire location with the smoke plume from the EPA Fire and Smoke Map at 9:30 a.m. The satellite image from 9 a.m. today shows a thick smoke plume over the Great Lakes region, heading southwest towards New York and the New England states. Currently, the PM2.5 levels at the surface are in the high Moderate range in southeastern Connecticut and USG to unhealthy range across the remainder of the state. Wildfire smoke impacts are expected to increase throughout the afternoon and persist through Thursday with hazy skies and elevated PM2.5 levels.