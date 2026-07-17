Wush.co and Asia Blockchain Association Launch Strategic Partnership to Co-Award DARE Certification
Wush.co and Asia Blockchain Association partner to co-award the DARE Certification, advancing governance standards for enterprise digital asset adoption.
Institutions are accelerating toward digital assets, but most lack the structured frameworks to do so responsibly. DARE fills that gap, equipping enterprises, financial institutions, and compliance professionals with governance, regulatory, and operational knowledge to evaluate and implement digital asset strategies with confidence.
The partnership arrives as regulatory momentum accelerates across Asia. Recent policy shifts in South Korea and several other countries that enable greater corporate participation in digital assets reflect a broader institutional shift that the Wush.co and ABA collaboration is designed to support.
What the DARE Certification Covers
The program is structured around four core pillars:
- Governance and control frameworks
- Regulatory and compliance considerations
- Operational and security best practices
- Institutional adoption pathways
Certificates issued through the program will be co-awarded with ABA and provenance is verifiable on the XRP Ledger, reinforcing DARE’s standing as a credible, standards-driven credential. Pilot cohorts and enterprise engagements are expected to begin in the coming months. Interested professionals can sign up directly from www.dare.wush.co with enterprise options available on request.
Beyond Certification
Wush.co and ABA intend to pursue industry roundtables, enterprise pilot programs, and policy dialogue aligned with evolving market and regulatory developments, building a broader platform for digital asset governance leadership across the region.
Leadership Commentary
Gregg Lewis, Managing Director, Wush.co:
“Digital asset adoption is no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘how’. What has been missing is a structured, governance-first approach that institutions can rely on. Our partnership with ABA is a meaningful step toward establishing that foundation. Not just as an educational program, but as a credible framework for digital asset readiness.”
Alan Ang, Chairman, Asia Blockchain Association:
“As the digital asset ecosystem matures, the need for clear standards and professional competency becomes increasingly important. DARE provides a practical, structured approach to help enterprises and listed companies navigate digital asset adoption in an evolving regulatory landscape.”
About Wush.co
Wush.co is a Singapore-headquartered platform making digital assets accessible through structured education, practical frameworks, and institutional-grade content. With operations in Singapore and Seoul, Wush.co recently participated in the second batch of South Korea’s K-Scouter program, supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and PEN Ventures. Wush.co previously raised SGD 1 million in a seed funding round to launch and support its continued growth and regional expansion across Asia.
About Asia Blockchain Association
Asia Blockchain Association is an industry body dedicated to advancing responsible blockchain innovation, fostering policy dialogue, and supporting digital asset ecosystems across the region.
Media Contact
Gregg Lewis
Managing Director
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gr3gg/
www.wush.co
www.dare.wush.co
Gregg Lewis
Wush
email us here
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