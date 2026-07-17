Wush.co and Asia Blockchain Association Launch Strategic Partnership to Co-Award DARE Certification

DARE (Digital Asset Readiness Evaluation) is an independent, industry-recognized certification designed to prepare professionals and organizations to govern digital assets with the same rigor applied to traditional financial infrastructure.

Wush.co and Asia Blockchain Association partner to co-award the DARE Certification, advancing governance standards for enterprise digital asset adoption.

Digital asset adoption is no longer a question of if, but how. DARE gives institutions a governance first framework to evaluate and adopt digital assets with confidence.” — Gregg Lewis

SINGAPORE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wush Pte. Ltd. (“Wush.co”), developer of the Digital Asset Readiness Evaluation (DARE) Certification, has partnered with the Asia Blockchain Association (ABA) to co-award the program; a landmark move toward establishing industry-recognised global governance standards for digital asset adoption.Institutions are accelerating toward digital assets, but most lack the structured frameworks to do so responsibly. DARE fills that gap, equipping enterprises, financial institutions, and compliance professionals with governance, regulatory, and operational knowledge to evaluate and implement digital asset strategies with confidence.The partnership arrives as regulatory momentum accelerates across Asia. Recent policy shifts in South Korea and several other countries that enable greater corporate participation in digital assets reflect a broader institutional shift that the Wush.co and ABA collaboration is designed to support.What the DARE Certification CoversThe program is structured around four core pillars:- Governance and control frameworks- Regulatory and compliance considerations- Operational and security best practices- Institutional adoption pathwaysCertificates issued through the program will be co-awarded with ABA and provenance is verifiable on the XRP Ledger, reinforcing DARE’s standing as a credible, standards-driven credential. Pilot cohorts and enterprise engagements are expected to begin in the coming months. Interested professionals can sign up directly from www.dare.wush.co with enterprise options available on request.Beyond CertificationWush.co and ABA intend to pursue industry roundtables, enterprise pilot programs, and policy dialogue aligned with evolving market and regulatory developments, building a broader platform for digital asset governance leadership across the region.Leadership CommentaryGregg Lewis, Managing Director, Wush.co:“Digital asset adoption is no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘how’. What has been missing is a structured, governance-first approach that institutions can rely on. Our partnership with ABA is a meaningful step toward establishing that foundation. Not just as an educational program, but as a credible framework for digital asset readiness.”Alan Ang, Chairman, Asia Blockchain Association:“As the digital asset ecosystem matures, the need for clear standards and professional competency becomes increasingly important. DARE provides a practical, structured approach to help enterprises and listed companies navigate digital asset adoption in an evolving regulatory landscape.”About Wush.coWush.co is a Singapore-headquartered platform making digital assets accessible through structured education, practical frameworks, and institutional-grade content. With operations in Singapore and Seoul, Wush.co recently participated in the second batch of South Korea’s K-Scouter program, supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and PEN Ventures. Wush.co previously raised SGD 1 million in a seed funding round to launch and support its continued growth and regional expansion across Asia.About Asia Blockchain AssociationAsia Blockchain Association is an industry body dedicated to advancing responsible blockchain innovation, fostering policy dialogue, and supporting digital asset ecosystems across the region.Media ContactGregg LewisManaging Director

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