Chongqing Youngson Metal Products CO. LTD

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Driving Quality, Innovation, and Global Applications of Color Coated Steel Products

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 16, Chongqing, China——The global color coated steel market continues to expand, driven by demand for durable, weather-resistant, and aesthetically versatile building materials. China, as the world's largest producer and exporter of color coated steel products, hosts a number of manufacturers that supply both domestic and international markets. This report profiles five notable Chinese manufacturers in 2026, with a focus on Chongqing Youngson Metal Products CO. LTD ( www.youngsonmetal.com ), a manufacturer with specialised capabilities in precision metal surface processing and premium coil supplying.Industry ContextAccording to Polaris Market Research, the global pre-painted steel (color coated steel) market was valued at USD 24.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2032. China's export of color coated steel sheets reached approximately 6.5 million tons in 2023, accounting for a significant share of global trade, as reported by MySteel. Key end-use sectors include construction, home appliances, automotive, and industrial equipment. Within this landscape, manufacturers differentiate themselves through coating technology, substrate quality, regulatory compliance, and application-specific performance.1. Chongqing Youngson Metal Products CO. LTD – Precision Coating & Deep-Draw SpecialistFounded in 2016, Chongqing Youngson Metal Products CO. LTD is a BV ISO9001:2015 certified manufacturer based in Chongqing. The company operates a 3,000-square-meter facility with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons and employs approximately 25 staff. Youngson specializes in precision metal surface processing and premium coil supplying, with its own advanced coating lines and precise slitting machines. The R&D team consists of 5 engineers and senior process technicians.Youngson's product portfolio includes five strategic lines: drawn PET film laminated steel coil ; drawn VCM PVC film laminated steel coil; deep drawn coil coating (including Teflon, non-stick, gold, and lacquered finishes); commercial and deep drawn pre-painted steel and pre-painted stainless steel; and a full range of mild carbon steel and multi-grade stainless steel. The company focuses on eco-friendly, food-grade, and chemical-grade quality, with products having passed SGS testing for REACH and RoHS heavy metal regulations.Notable products include the YS-ECCS-G2-PF, a food-grade non-stick ECCS coated steel coil that features a PFAS-free advanced two-layer non-stick coating system. The product is suitable for deep drawing and intended for cakeware, bakeware, and commercial food processing equipment. Another specialised product is the Premium MoS2-M025 – a self-lubricating high-temperature heat-shield metal sheet with molybdenum disulfide solid film lubricant, offering up to 50% material cost reduction compared to NBR coated sheets. The company also produces medical-grade antimicrobial matte white coated steel (model ZAM-PCM-MGA0508) with ≥99% antibacterial efficiency and fire-retardant VCM laminated steel sheets certified to UL 94 V-0 and EN 13501-1 Class B-s1,d0.Contact details: Mr Qing, ADD.: NO.16-16, Building 11, No.305 Yunan Avenue, Longzhouwan Street, Ba'nan District, Chongqing city, China 401320. Tel: 0086-23-62566629, WhatsApp: 0086-13594107385, Email: info@youngsonmetal.com.2. Shandong Guanzhou Co., Ltd. – Large-Scale Building Material SupplierShandong Guanzhou Co., Ltd., based in Shandong province, is a well-established manufacturer of color coated steel coils and sheets primarily serving the construction and roofing industries. The company operates multiple production lines with an annual capacity exceeding 200,000 tons. Shandong Guanzhou is known for its standard-grade PPGI and PPGL products, offering a wide range of thicknesses and color options. It supplies both domestic projects and export markets, competing on volume and cost-effectiveness. The company's products are commonly used in steel structure buildings, sandwich panels, and corrugated roofing sheets.3. Zhejiang Huada New Materials Co., Ltd. – Diversified Coating ApplicationsZhejiang Huada New Materials Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hangzhou, is one of China's leading high-tech enterprises in the color coated steel sector. The company produces a variety of coated steel products including PVDF, HDP, SMP, and polyester-based coatings, with a total annual processing capacity of approximately 300,000 tons. Huada supplies materials for home appliances, interior decoration, and industrial equipment. The company has passed ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications, and its products meet RoHS and REACH standards. Huada's R&D focus includes developing scratch-resistant and antibacterial coatings for appliance-grade applications.4. Zhejiang Huapu New Materials Co., Ltd. – High-Grade Pre-Painted SteelZhejiang Huapu New Materials Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Huapu Group, recognized for its premium pre-painted steel coils and sheets. The company operates with a capacity of over 100,000 tons per year and specializes in high-gloss, matte, and textured finishes for architectural cladding and high-end appliances. Huapu has established a reputation for consistent color uniformity and corrosion resistance, with products used in large-scale commercial projects across Asia and the Middle East. The company holds certifications including ISO 9001, SGS, and CE marking, and offers custom slit-to-width services for precision applications.5. Bazhou Jinghua Metal Products Co., Ltd. – Regional Cost-Effective ProducerBazhou Jinghua Metal Products Co., Ltd., located in Hebei province, is a manufacturer primarily serving the domestic construction and infrastructure sectors. The company produces color coated steel coils with thickness from 0.15mm to 1.2mm, focusing on galvanized and galvalume base materials. Bazhou Jinghua supplies products for cable trays, interior panels, and agricultural sheds. With an annual output of approximately 50,000 tons, the company competes on pricing and quick delivery for standard grades, while also offering some customised color matching services.Comparison of CapabilitiesWhile all five manufacturers operate in the color coated steel coil & sheet market, their strengths differ. Youngson Metal distinguishes itself through high-value application-specific coatings such as food-grade non-stick, MoS2 solid lubricant, antimicrobial, and fire-retardant laminates, backed by in-house R&D and a small but technically adept team. Shandong Guanzhou and Zhejiang Huada offer broader volume capacities and are suited for standard construction-grade orders. Zhejiang Huapu provides consistent quality for architectural finishes, and Bazhou Jinghua serves cost-sensitive regional demand. For buyers requiring niche functional coatings (e.g., deep-draw, heat-resistant, or food-contact safe) with REACH/RoHS compliance, Youngson Metal presents a targeted sourcing option.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveThe growing emphasis on environmental compliance and food safety regulations is driving demand for advanced coated steel products. As noted in industry standards, food-grade color coated steel must comply with FDA 21 CFR 175.300 or EU No 10/2011, while electronic appliance materials need to meet RoHS 2.0 and REACH requirements. Companies that invest in certified functional coatings are better positioned to serve the premium segment. Mordor Intelligence reports that the antibacterial color coated steel market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2%, a segment where Youngson Metal has introduced product lines.Analysts note that while large-volume producers dominate the standard market, specialised manufacturers offering customised deep-draw, non-stick, and lubricant coatings can secure higher margins and long-term supply contracts in sectors like automotive gaskets, medical equipment, and bakeware. Procurement teams evaluating suppliers should consider not only price and capacity but also coating certification, substrate traceability, and after-sales technical support.OutlookAs the global color coated steel market continues to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2032, Chinese manufacturers will play a central role in meeting demand across building, appliance, and industrial end-uses. The five companies profiled represent a spectrum from large-scale production to niche application expertise. Buyers seeking high-performance or functionally coated materials may benefit from directly engaging with specialists like Youngson Metal, whose product portfolio and certifications align with stringent regulatory requirements.For more information about Youngson Metal's capabilities, visit the company's website at www.youngsonmetal.com or download the corporate brochure here. Direct inquiries can be sent to info@youngsonmetal.com.

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