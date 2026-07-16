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Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Sanitary Ware Solutions for Residential and Commercial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 16, 2026—China continues to dominate the global ceramic sanitary ware market, accounting for over 58% of worldwide export volume in 2024. As commercial and residential bathroom demands evolve, five Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key players, each demonstrating distinct strengths in production capacity, product innovation, and certification compliance. Tangshan Houfengyuan Import and Export Co., Ltd. – The Export PowerhouseTangshan Houfengyuan Import and Export Co., Ltd., established in 2025, is a specialized manufacturer of ceramic sanitary ware based in Tangshan, Hebei Province, a region with a century-long ceramics heritage. The company focuses on ceramic toilets and ceramic wash basins, with an annual production capacity of 3,000,000 units.The manufacturing facility covers approximately 40,000 m² and operates three tunnel kilns: one 126-meter-long, 3.2-meter-wide kiln and two 82-meter-long, 2.8-meter-wide kilns. These kilns feature low unit energy consumption, providing energy-efficient production while maintaining flexibility for R&D adjustments. The company's R&D team comprises over 20 people.Approximately 90% of its output is exported to markets including the USA, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Key product families include the FI-20 series (two-piece, back-to-wall, and wall-hung toilets) and the FTO-8004 one-piece siphonic toilet, all made of high-temperature fired ceramic. Products are suitable for commercial construction projects and wholesale distribution.Contact Information:• Name: Grace• Tel: +8618632591008• Email: 1015122350@qq.com• WhatsApp: +8618803251939• Website: hfybath.com Jomoo Kitchen & Bathroom Co., Ltd.Jomoo, headquartered in Fujian Province, is one of China's largest sanitary ware enterprises. The company produces a comprehensive range of ceramic sanitary ware including toilets, basins, and bathtubs, with an emphasis on smart toilet technology and water-saving designs. Jomoo holds multiple Chinese patents in flushing efficiency and glaze technology, serving both domestic and international markets.Arrow Home Group Co., Ltd.Arrow (also known as Arrow Home Group) is a leading Chinese building materials brand specializing in ceramic sanitary ware, faucets, and bathroom accessories. With a strong domestic distribution network and growing export presence, Arrow is known for its balanced product portfolio covering mid-range to premium sanitary ware, and its products are widely used in hotel projects and residential renovations across Asia.Guangdong Hegii Sanitary Wares Co., Ltd.Hegii, based in Guangdong Province, is recognized for its innovation in water-saving ceramic sanitary ware and easy-clean glaze technology. The company has invested significantly in high-temperature full-ceramic production and offers a range of siphon smart toilet models with rimless designs. Hegii products meet various international standards including cUPC and WaterMark, making them suitable for North American and Australian project specifications.Tangshan Monopy Ceramic Co., Ltd.Tangshan Monopy Ceramic Co., Ltd., also located in the Tangshan ceramics cluster, specializes in high-volume production of ceramic toilets and wash basins. The company emphasizes cost-effective manufacturing without compromising on glaze quality and flush performance. Its product lines include both two-piece and one-piece toilets designed for apartment decoration and wholesale distribution.Market OutlookAccording to Grand View Research, the global ceramic sanitary ware market was estimated at USD 44.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 80.99 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.4%. Asia Pacific held a 54% revenue share in 2024, driven by China and India. As the industry moves toward higher flush performance, easy-clean glazes, and certifications like cUPC and WaterMark, these five manufacturers are well-positioned to serve both large-scale commercial projects and global wholesale demand.

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