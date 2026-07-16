Itransition Ranked #1 Among Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Partners by ERP Research

Itransition #1 in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Partners by ERP Research

ERP Research recognizes Itransition's expertise in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions across industries worldwide.

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itransition, a global software engineering and IT consulting company and an official Microsoft Dynamics Partner since 2008, has been ranked #1 in ERP Research's list of Top Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Partners. The recognition highlights Itransition's extensive expertise in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions that help organizations modernize finance, operations, supply chains, sales, and customer engagement while accelerating digital transformation through cloud technologies and artificial intelligence.

Published by ERP Research, the annual Dynamics 365 Business Central Partners ranking evaluates leading Microsoft implementation partners based on factors including product expertise, breadth of services, industry specialization, implementation capabilities, Microsoft recognitions, and overall market presence. The directory serves as a trusted resource for organizations evaluating Microsoft Dynamics partners and identifying solution providers with proven experience delivering successful ERP projects across industries.

Earning the top position reinforces Itransition's long-standing commitment to helping organizations maximize the value of Microsoft business applications. Over nearly two decades as a Microsoft Dynamics Partner, the company has combined deep Dynamics 365 expertise with enterprise software engineering, cloud modernization, AI, and system integration capabilities to deliver scalable, future-ready business solutions. Today, Itransition supports organizations worldwide throughout every stage of their Dynamics 365 journey—from strategic consulting and implementation to customization, integration, modernization, and long-term support.

What Makes Itransition Stand Out as a Leading Business Central Partner

1. Itransition

Ranked first in ERP Research's list, Itransition combines nearly two decades of Microsoft expertise with extensive software engineering capabilities, enabling customers to modernize business processes through end-to-end digital transformation initiatives rather than standalone ERP implementations.

An official Microsoft Dynamics Partner since 2008, Itransition provides the complete lifecycle of Dynamics 365 Business Central services, from business consulting, solution architecture, implementation, customization, integration, data migration, and modernization to user training, managed support, and continuous optimization.

Unlike traditional ERP implementation providers, Itransition combines Microsoft Dynamics expertise with advanced software engineering, cloud architecture, AI, data analytics, and enterprise integration services. This allows the company to deliver tailored business applications that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise ecosystems while leveraging AI capabilities to automate workflows, improve forecasting, enhance customer experiences, and support data-driven decision-making.

Itransition serves organizations across numerous industries, including manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail, automotive, financial services, healthcare, real estate, and insurance. The company operates internationally with delivery capabilities across Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Key Differentiators

Official Microsoft Partner since 2008.

Comprehensive end-to-end Dynamics 365 consulting, implementation, customization, integration, modernization, and managed support.

Expertise across the complete Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure ecosystem.

Strong software engineering capabilities enabling complex enterprise integrations and custom application development.

Extensive experience serving manufacturing, logistics, retail, automotive, healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries.

International delivery model supporting customers across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Other recognized partners

2. Alithya

Montreal-headquartered Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America and has earned Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle recognition for 2025-2026. The company delivers consulting, implementation, managed services, and digital transformation projects across Dynamics 365, Azure, and Power Platform.

Key Differentiators

Twenty consecutive years of Microsoft Inner Circle recognition.

One of North America's largest Microsoft business applications consultancies.

Broad digital transformation capabilities beyond ERP implementation.

Strong expertise in manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and higher education.

3. Sikich

Sikich combines accounting, advisory, cybersecurity, and technology consulting with a mature Microsoft Dynamics practice supporting Finance, Supply Chain Management, Business Central, Customer Engagement, and Power Platform.

Key Differentiators

Combines ERP consulting with accounting and business advisory services.

Microsoft Inner Circle partner.

Strong governance, compliance, and cybersecurity expertise.

Extensive experience in manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, and nonprofit organizations.

4. Stoneridge Software

Founded by former Microsoft Dynamics professionals, Stoneridge Software specializes exclusively in Microsoft business applications and cloud transformation, supporting organizations throughout North America.

Key Differentiators

Founded by former Microsoft Dynamics product specialists.

Strong expertise in Dynamics GP migrations to Dynamics 365.

Microsoft Copilot and Azure integration capabilities.

Deep manufacturing, agriculture, and distribution experience.

5. Armanino

Armanino operates one of North America's largest Microsoft Dynamics consulting practices and has received multiple Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle recognitions.

Key Differentiators

Large Microsoft ERP and CRM consulting organization.

Multi-year Microsoft Inner Circle recognition.

Industry specialization in life sciences, semiconductors, nonprofit, and financial services.

Strong advisory and managed services capabilities.

6. Western Computer

Western Computer focuses exclusively on Microsoft technologies, delivering Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance & Operations, Customer Engagement, and Power Platform implementations.

Key Differentiators

Multiple-time Microsoft Business Central Partner of the Year finalist.

Strong specialization in Business Central implementations.

Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider.

Deep Power Platform integration expertise.

7. Encore Business Solutions

With more than 30 years of Microsoft Dynamics experience, Encore Business Solutions has completed thousands of ERP implementations for mid-market organizations across North America.

Key Differentiators

More than three decades of Microsoft Dynamics expertise.

Over 2,000 ERP implementations completed.

Strong migration capabilities from legacy Microsoft ERP platforms.

Comprehensive implementation, training, and support services.

8. Velosio

Velosio delivers the full Microsoft Dynamics portfolio while also acting as a Microsoft Cloud Distributor supporting hundreds of Microsoft partners and thousands of customers.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Microsoft Cloud Distributor specializing in Dynamics 365.

Proprietary industry solutions for professional services and agribusiness.

Broad Microsoft cloud ecosystem expertise.

9. Enavate

Enavate provides Dynamics 365 implementations alongside managed cloud services, managed IT, ISV development, and partner enablement initiatives.

Key Differentiators

Large Microsoft Dynamics implementation practice.

Hybrid, private, and public cloud expertise.

Microsoft ISV Development Center designation.

Dedicated Partner Services organization supporting Microsoft resellers.

10. Innovia Consulting

Innovia Consulting has specialized exclusively in Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Dynamics 365 Business Central for decades, helping manufacturers and distributors modernize ERP environments.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft Partner since 1984.

Exclusive focus on Business Central and NAV.

24/7 North American support organization.

Deep manufacturing and distribution expertise.

Microsoft Inner Circle recognition.

About Itransition

Itransition is a global software engineering and IT consulting company that helps organizations build, implement, and optimize digital solutions for business growth and innovation. Founded in 1998, the company provides services spanning custom software development, cloud computing, enterprise applications, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and IT consulting.

As an official Microsoft Solutions Partner and Microsoft Dynamics Partner since 2008, Itransition delivers consulting, implementation, integration, customization, migration, and support services across Microsoft's technology ecosystem, including Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365. The company helps organizations worldwide modernize business processes, improve operational efficiency, and unlock greater value from their technology investments through intelligent, scalable Microsoft solutions.

Learn more at https://www.itransition.com.

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