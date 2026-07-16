III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group holds change of command ceremony

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan — Marines, Sailors, distinguished guests and community partners gathered at the Palms Ballroom aboard Camp Hansen, July 10, 2026, for a change of command ceremony marking the transfer of leadership of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group from Col. Joshua J. Mayoral to Col. Jeffrey J. Patterson.

Presided over by Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the ceremony honored Mayoral’s three years of leadership while officially welcoming Patterson as the new commanding officer of III MIG.

During his remarks, Turner praised Mayoral’s leadership, emphasizing his commitment to innovation during a period of rapidly evolving operational challenges.

“We’re facing really dynamic challenges that are very difficult, and the maintenance of the status quo, or simply being a good steward, is not good enough,” Turner said. “Josh, you embraced that wholeheartedly from the first day you got here, not only being a good steward but being an incredible innovator.”

Turner credited Mayoral with strengthening III MIG’s operational capabilities while fostering relationships across Okinawa and the Indo-Pacific.

“The contributions are just amazing,” Turner said. “What you did to support the command in both arenas, and what you did to support this amazing family, is truly extraordinary.”

Turner also welcomed Patterson back to the formation, noting his previous experience commanding 7th Communication Battalion and expressing confidence in his ability to continue advancing the organization.

“I know that you’ve got the right background, the right approach, and the right leadership to take this formation to the next level,” Turner said.

During his remarks, Mayoral reflected on the privilege of leading III MIG and thanked the Marines, Sailors, civilians, families and community members who supported the organization throughout his command.

“It’s truly been an honor to be entrusted with the command,” Mayoral said.

Mayoral also recognized local community leaders and Camp Hansen personnel for their contributions to strengthening the relationships between the installation and the Okinawan community through awards recognizing outstanding community engagement and installation support.

Speaking directly to Patterson, Mayoral expressed confidence in the future of the organization.

“I know you’re going to do a great job,” Mayoral said. “You’ve got a whole lot of hardworking individuals that want to do more, that want to get after it, and you’re going to crush it.”

Patterson opened his remarks by recognizing Mayoral’s accomplishments and thanking his family for their support and sacrifices throughout his command.

Reflecting on the turnover process, Patterson said that the defining characteristic of III MIG was the culture Mayoral cultivated throughout the command.

“He built a culture of trust,” Patterson said. “You can feel it. It’s palpable. It’s real.”

Patterson also described Mayoral as an innovator and praised him for his ability to integrate the diverse capabilities across III MIG into a cohesive organization supporting III MEF.

“He somehow seamlessly pulled it together,” Patterson said. “He integrated it... all exceptionally well.”

Closing his remarks, Patterson thanked the Marines, families and friends who supported him throughout his career and expressed appreciation to the III MIG team as he assumed command.

The change of command ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility from Mayoral to Patterson while reaffirming III MIG’s commitment to providing information capabilities in support of III MEF operations.