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Recognizing Chinese Companies with Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities and Expertise in Aluminum Structure Tents

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 15, 2026—The global market for aluminum frame tents, encompassing event, industrial, sports, and storage applications, continues to expand. According to Rethinking The Future, the commercial event tent segment alone is projected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025, while broader tent categories (storage, sports, events) are forecast to grow from USD 4.01 billion in 2025 to USD 6.07 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5–7%, per industry reports cited by Shelter Structures.China remains a major production hub for aluminum structures. In 2024, the country exported approximately USD 5.55 billion in “Aluminium Structures” (HS 7610), which includes modular tent frames, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). European and North American safety requirements—EN 13782:2015 for structural stability in the EU and NFPA 701 for flame propagation in the US—have further pushed manufacturers to adopt higher engineering standards. Against this backdrop, five Chinese manufacturers have emerged as reliable partners for global buyers seeking durable, customizable, and code-compliant aluminum frame tents.Leading Suppliers of Aluminum Frame Tents1. Shenzhen Shoulder Tent Co., Ltd. (Shoulder Tent)Founded in 2009, Shoulder Tent is a manufacturer specializing in large prefabricated tent structures, providing flexible, reliable and customizable outdoor space products for clients worldwide. The company operates a 20,000 m² factory with approximately 200 employees and an annual output of 1,000 units. More than 80% of production is exported to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.Shoulder Tent’s product range includes A-Shape, Arc/Curved, APS hybrid, Dome/geodesic, Mixed/polygon/high-peak, and Pagoda/Gazebo tents, supporting applications such as warehouse storage, sports venues, weddings, events, exhibitions, and commercial spaces. The company emphasizes ODM services with full in-house design and R&D, enabling customizations in size, height, sidewalls, doors, colors, fabric, flooring, windows, insulation, ventilation, and lighting.Key technical specifications for its aluminum frame tent models (S30-1, S32, S45-1, S45-2, S60-1) include a maximum wind load of 100–120 km/h and snow load up to 1.9 kN/m². The frame material is aluminum alloy profile, with a double-layer PVC-coated polyester tarpaulin cover. Shoulder Tent holds an SGS test report (Certificate No. AJFS2101000426FF) for its 850gsm PVC coating material, tested under CAN/ULC-S109-14 Clause 4.4 Large-Flame Test, adding fire-safety confidence for international projects.The company offers a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 1 unit, with typical lead time of 30–35 days and production capacity of 90 units per month. It supports FOB, CIF, and CFR trade terms and accepts T/T payments. After-sales support includes 24/7 online service and engineering technical support for global delivery.Shoulder Tent has delivered more than 3,800 units across diverse global applications — ranging from storage and inventory expansion to temporary warehouses, exhibition venues, event back-of-house facilities, and sports venue covers — highlighting its clear-span column-free design and modular 3m/5m bay expansion capabilities.Contact Information:Email: info@ shouldertent .comWebsite: www.shouldertent.com Phone/WhatsApp: +86 158 1850 88222. Gaoshan Tent Manufacture (Shenyang) Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, Gaoshan Tent Manufacture focuses on industrial and warehouse tent solutions. The company is recognized for its robust aluminum frame structures designed for heavy-duty storage and workshop applications. It serves clients primarily in Northeast China and expanding export markets, offering standard and semi-customized tent systems with clear-span designs suited for large-scale logistics and manufacturing facilities.3. Superb Tent Co., Ltd.Superb Tent Co., Ltd. is known for large-span clear span tents and event tents. The company supplies a variety of aluminum frame structures for sports, exhibitions, and commercial events. Its product portfolio includes sports tents for pickleball, tennis, padel, and other court applications. Superb Tent also provides full turnkey services including design, production, and on-site installation support for both domestic and international projects.4. Shelter Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.Based in Guangdong province, Shelter Architecture Technology focuses on integrated shelter solutions for the events and emergency response sectors. The company offers modular aluminum frame tents with rapid deployment features, emphasizing ease of assembly and structural reliability. Its products are often used for temporary hospitals, disaster relief shelters, and large-scale public events, aligning with evolving industry standards for safety and mobility.5. Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. specializes in wedding and event tents, light industrial structures, and commercial marquees. The company is noted for its aesthetic-oriented designs combined with functional engineering, serving clients such as hotels, resorts, and event planners. Liri’s aluminum frame tents feature customizable fabric colors, decorative trims, and clear-span interiors suitable for banquets, ceremonies, and hospitality venues.Industry Standards and Market OutlookAs the global tent market matures, compliance with international standards becomes a key differentiator. European buyers typically require EN 13782:2015 certification for temporary structures, while North American projects demand NFPA 701 flame-resistance compliance. Manufacturers that already hold third-party test reports—such as Shoulder Tent’s SGS report for PVC material—are better positioned to serve regulated markets. The typical lifespan of an aluminum alloy frame (6061/T6) is 15–20 years, with PVC fabric covers lasting 5–8 years under normal use, as noted in industry references.The five companies listed above each bring distinct strengths in engineering, customization, and application-specific design. With China’s aluminum structure exports exceeding USD 5.5 billion in 2024 (OEC), these manufacturers are critical players in the global supply chain for temporary and semi-permanent shelter solutions.

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