GymNation launches Muscle Thobe and Ghutra Collection for the Region’s New Generation of Fitness Enthusiasts

Muscle Thobe Muscle Thobe & Ghutra

What's important about this launch is that it came from our members. We wanted to combine gym community and local culture in a way that felt authentic and respectful. ” — Rory McEntee, CMO

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GymNation, the region's leading gym chain, has unveiled the first-ever Muscle Thobe and Ghutra collection, designed specifically for the growing community of fitness enthusiasts who are equally proud of their culture and their commitment to health and wellness.

The collection has been developed in response to member demand and reflects the rapid evolution of fitness culture across the Gulf. With an initial launch in KSA with the Thobe and Ghutra, there are also plans to expand the range to include Kanduras and other products across the GCC.

The launch comes at a time when the fitness industry in the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented growth. GymNation’s most recent fitness survey found a staggering 94% of people aspire to be healthier, and of those, 43% said they had increased their spending on health & fitness over the last 12 months.

As fitness participation continues to grow under campaigns like Vision 2030 in KSA and We The UAE 2031, a new generation is embracing both fitness and cultural identity with equal pride. While global fitness culture often celebrates athletic identity through sportswear and gym apparel, Saudi men typically return to wearing the thobe immediately after training. GymNation identified an opportunity to create a product that acknowledges and celebrates both aspects of modern Saudi life.

Designed with the GymNation community

This collection did not come from a design brief. It came from listening. GymNation has been building a community across the GCC, and the idea emerged directly from member conversations about the gap between their gym identity and their cultural one. The collection was developed in close consultation with members and cultural advisors to ensure the design respects the heritage of both garments.

The result is a product that is unmistakably made for the region: in silhouette, in significance, and in spirit, while being built for the demands of a modern fitness lifestyle.

The collection

The Muscle Thobe has been designed as a premium pre- and post-workout athleisure garment using four-way stretch performance fabric with moisture-wicking technology and contemporary tailoring that respects the cultural significance of one of Saudi Arabia's most recognisable garments. It is not intended for use during exercise itself but rather as a comfortable and stylish option before and after training, commuting to the gym or socialising with friends.

The collection also includes the GymNation Ghutra, which retains the familiar silhouette and drape of the classic Saudi headdress. Finished in GymNation's signature colour palette, it offers a contemporary expression of the garment for everyday lifestyle wear, available individually or as a set with the Muscle Thobe.

A global trend, a local first

The launch reflects a broader trend across the global sportswear and lifestyle industry towards products inspired by the needs and identities of local communities. Brands such as Nike through its Pro Hijab, developed in partnership with Muslim athletes, and Gymshark through its modest activewear collections have demonstrated the growing importance of community-led design to better serve diverse fitness communities around the world.

Rory McEntee, Chief Marketing Officer at GymNation, said: “What's important about this launch is that it came from our members. We've been building a fitness community across the Gulf for over eight years now and this idea came from listening to them. Over the years we've seen a new generation become increasingly passionate about fitness, performance and personal wellbeing, while remaining deeply connected to their culture and traditions. We wanted to combine gym community and local culture in a way that felt authentic and respectful. We've spoken to members, researched the idea extensively and worked closely with advisors to get it right."

Abdulrahman Abdullah Almubayyed, a GymNation member from Riyadh, said: “Fitness has become a huge part of life for my generation. We spend time training, competing in events and taking our health seriously, but our culture remains a big part of who we are. What I like about this collection is that it doesn't try to replace tradition but instead embraces it. It feels like something created by people who understand how young Saudis live today. It's modern, but it's still recognisably ours."



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.