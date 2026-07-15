Manufacturing and Wholesale Trade Power Saskatchewan Growth

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 15, 2026

Today, Statistics Canada's latest economic reports indicate the province's manufacturing sales increased by 9.6 per cent in May 2026 compared to April 2026. Wholesale trade grew by 17.3 per cent in May 2026 compared to May 2025. Saskatchewan ranked first among provinces for both month-over-month growth in manufacturing sales and year-over-year growth in wholesale trade.

"These results demonstrate the confidence businesses continue to have in Saskatchewan and the advantages our province offers," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Growth in manufacturing and wholesale trade reflects the province's ability to compete in markets around the world. Our government's efforts to support investment and expand trade are helping companies reach new markets at home and abroad."

In May 2026, the value of manufacturing sales reached over $2 billion, while wholesale trade totaled $4 billion.

Manufacturing sales, including shipments, inventories and orders, represent the dollar value of goods sold by manufacturers.

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers. These numbers exclude petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and exclude oilseed and grain.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion. This was an increase of 2.2 per cent, putting the province well above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

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