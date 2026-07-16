DHS Demands Sanctuary Politicians Stop Violent Rhetoric Fueling Vehicle Attacks Against Federal Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement condemning sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is fueling vehicle attacks against federal officers.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE and CBP put their lives on the line to protect the American people and remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yet, because of the dangerous smears and hoaxes spread by sanctuary politicians, our officers are facing a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks by illegal aliens and anti-ICE agitators. We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement.”

Below are some of the most egregious examples of hateful rhetoric by sanctuary politicians against ICE and CBP:

And below are some of the examples of violent vehicular attacks against ICE and CBP as a result of this language by irresponsible sanctuary politicians:

On April 2, 2026, an illegal alien from Honduras tried to evade arrest using his vehicle, sending two ICE officers to the hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. His escape attempt was unsuccessful and ICE arrested him.

On January 13, 2026, an illegal alien from Cuba weaponized his vehicle and rammed two ICE vehicles in San Antonio, Texas. ICE officers successfully arrested him.

On December 8, 2025, an illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected member of Tren de Aragua used his car to ram a law enforcement officer’s vehicle into a tree in Elgin, Illinois. The officer sustained no injuries and ICE arrested the suspect.

On November 13, 2025, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador intentionally rammed his car into an ICE vehicle and fled the scene in Adelphi, Maryland. He then hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot, and was apprehended by ICE officers.

On November 8, 2025, the U.S. Border Patrol faced four different vehicular ramming attacks in a single day while conducting immigration enforcement operations in Chicago, Illinois. Four suspects were arrested, while another was thwarted by a Controlled Tire Deflation Device.

On October 2, 2025, ICE officers were targets of two different vehicular assaults in Illinois on the same day, with one in Bensenville and the other in Norridge. The suspects in both cases were criminal illegal aliens who were arrested.

On September 14, 2025, an illegal alien from Guatemala reversed his car into an ICE officer during a traffic stop in an attempt to flee in Homestead, Florida, hitting the officer in the leg. The suspect rammed into multiple ICE vehicles and then sped away into oncoming traffic, colliding with a utility van. The driver and three other illegal aliens were arrested.

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