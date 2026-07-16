WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

80% of Americans support the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted for repulsive crimes including first-degree murder, sexual exploitation of a minor, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 16 years old, cruelty toward a child, and manufacturing or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested more monsters from our communities, including murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE is NOT backing down and will continue to remove criminals from our communities. 80% of Americans support the Trump Administration's commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens from our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Omar Israel Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree murder in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Guillermo Bernabe Pablo-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for FOUR counts of attempt to commit – sexual exploitation of minor – sex performance and THREE counts of sexual exploitation of minor – photograph in Columbia, Tennessee.

Rey Alfredo Ornelas-Virgen, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with minor under 16 years old, cruelty toward a child, and child-fondling in Boise, Idaho.

Claudio Jassel Payamps-Rosario, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for manufacturing or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm in Camden County, New Jersey.

Omar Gutierrez-Espinal, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for conspiracy with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and receiving stolen property in Brooklyn, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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