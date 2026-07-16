Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Colorado Man for Exploiting and Extorting Louisiana Juvenile

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested 19-year-old Elijah Lee Olden, of South Nelson Circle, Denver, Colorado, for exploiting and extorting a Louisiana juvenile online.

LBI agents began investigating after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in collaboration with a tip from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The investigation determined that Olden allegedly exploited and extorted a Louisiana juvenile on TikTok. Olden allegedly forced the juvenile to produce child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and send it to him. He then allegedly used those images to further extort the juvenile through text messages, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

Olden was initially arrested as a fugitive from justice in Colorado on May 27, 2026. On July 14, 2026, he was transported to Louisiana to face charges and booked into the Franklin Parish Detention Center.

Olden was arrested for:

1 count of Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (La. R.S. 14:81.1)

1 count of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (La. R.S. 14:81.3)

1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (La. R.S. 14:81)

1 count of Extortion (La. R.S. 14:66)

His bond was set at $375,000.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.