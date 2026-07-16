Vibrant Publishers Makes Corporate Finance Accessible for Every Business Professional with Corporate Finance Essentials

cover of Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know: A comprehensive guide to corporate finance. Makarand Bhopatkar, CFA, FRM, author of Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

Finance Educator Makarand Bhopatkar demystifies capital structure, capital budgeting, and financial forecasting

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the official release of Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Corporate Finance Essentials), an accessible educational manual that helps new managers, entrepreneurs, non-finance professionals, and management students build financial decision-making skills that drive business value. The book is now available on Amazon and at www.vibrantpublishers.com.

Corporate finance is the engine that drives every major business decision—from investing and raising capital to distributing returns to shareholders and planning for the future. Yet these decisions are often poorly understood outside finance, and cash flow problems and weak financial management remain among the leading causes of business failure. Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know bridges this knowledge gap, equipping managers, non-finance professionals, and students with the ability to make informed corporate finance decisions.

The book guides readers through every core area of corporate finance—from business structures and governance to financing, investing, and distribution decisions—including practical tools such as WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital), NPV (Net Present Value), and IRR (Internal Rate of Return). It also covers financial statement forecasting and international finance, giving readers a truly end-to-end perspective.

Real-world examples from companies such as Walmart and Apple bring concepts to life throughout the book, while chapter summaries, practice quizzes, and hands-on case activities in selected chapters help bridge theory and practice. Readers new to finance will also find essential support in two appendices covering financial mathematics and financial statement analysis.

The author, Makarand Bhopatkar, has over 25 years of experience training professionals at leading global institutions including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays, and has taught CFA candidates at Levels I and II and management graduates across multiple countries. On the purpose behind the book, he notes that after years of teaching finance students, he realized that understanding and applying corporate finance concepts could be overwhelming for many readers. Through this book, he aims to explain corporate finance in a simple and practical way that sparks readers’ interest in the subject.

Early readers have responded strongly to the book's clarity and practical focus. David Headley, VP of FP&A, calls it the clearest path from finance theory to boardroom decision-making he has encountered in a single volume. Likewise, James Chan, CFA and Senior Finance Manager at Ocean Spray International, describes it as "a thoughtfully crafted introduction to the fundamentals of corporate finance…a great read for both first-time learners and seasoned professionals seeking a refresher," adding that "the book excels in connecting theory to real-world applications."

Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is now available on Amazon and at vibrantpublishers.com in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats. The book is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series.

About the Author

Makarand Bhopatkar is a finance educator with over 25 years of experience in financial management, financial markets, corporate finance, and valuation. He has trained professionals at leading global institutions including Morgan Stanley, Société Générale, Deutsche Bank, L&T, and Barclays. He has taught CFA candidates worldwide and developed extensive financial training materials and valuation models.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series offers compact, approachable books on key areas of business, including production and operations management, strategic planning, workplace culture, and more. Each title blends fundamentals, recognized frameworks, and practical applications in a format that supports independent learning.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Corporate Finance Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN Paperback : 9781636516875

ISBN Ebook : 9781636516882

ISBN Hardback : 9781636516899

What's Inside The Book | Corporate Finance Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

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