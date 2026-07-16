Rory Hall to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rory Hall, President of Grade Tech Power Services and a third-generation heavy-equipment operator, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on civil construction, power infrastructure, and leadership in the skilled trades.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Hall will explore how leadership is earned through service and accountability, why developing people creates lasting business success, and how resilience, continuous learning, and a commitment to quality have shaped his approach to building high-performing teams in the power infrastructure industry.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Rory’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/rory-hall

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