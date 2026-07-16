Camp Blaz Fire Department Enables Marine Corps Readiness in the Pacific

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam – Firefighters with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz ensure our base and community is safe every day by doing maintenance, practicing drills, and answering the call to help. The fire department serves a critical function that the base requires.

The fire department here on Camp Blaz is a fundamental resource that is required for any military installation. Installations are self-contained cities housing thousands of service members, families, and civilian employees. The fire department provides structural firefighting, rescue, and Emergency Medical Services for the base. Without a fire station, the base cannot safely conduct certain operations. The buildup of the fire department is a massive step for Camp Blaz to become a proud installation.

The fire department provides critical support to the installation, ranging from specialized aerial truck operations and emergency response to event support. As the base continues to expand, the demand for fire station capabilities will grow proportionally.

“Even just using our ladder to help with whatever events the base has going on makes more of an impact then you might think”, says Lieutenant Eric Hambala of the Camp Blaz Fire Department. “Even the smallest amount of help that the fire department can provide can make a difference.”

Additionally, even using just the ladder on the truck in a non-emergency situation provides essential support for preventative maintenance and base upkeep, such as clearing high-level debris, inspecting communication towers, and facilitating structural repairs that would otherwise require contracting expensive civilian services. By maintaining this single, specialized asset, the department ensures the base remains resilient, compliant with safety codes, and fully prepared for emergencies.

The firefighters also have an impact on our surrounding community in Guam. “The Government of Guam appreciates us coming out there and supporting their services, whether its fire or medical,” says Hambala. One such way they impact Guam is by preforming drills with local off-base civilian fire departments which helps strengthen Camp Blaz’s relationship with Guam community and strengthens our firefighters as well as Guam’s firefighters.

“Us doing drills with the civilian fire department really helps build up the tight relationship we have with the rest of Guam”, says Harry Rehm, a firefighter with Camp Blaz.

Beyond standard emergency services, the Camp Blaz Fire Department serves as a vital community asset through its disaster recovery and mutual aid capabilities. The department actively supports regional resilience by assisting with typhoon recovery, debris clearance, public space restoration, wildfires, major structural fires, and rescue operations. Strategically located in Dededo, the station is uniquely positioned to deliver rapid mutual aid to northern civilian neighborhoods and key main roads, ensuring emergency coverage when local municipal resources are fully committed. Through the effort the Camp Blaz fire departments provide to the community, we strengthen our relationship with not just the military on island, but with the people of Guam.

Ultimately the Camp Blaz Fire Department is the fundamental safety net for every operation on the installation, and the community. By neutralizing the unique hazards of a modern military base, from volatile munitions to flight line emergencies, they do more than save lives and property. They underwrite the base's operational survival. They are the critical enabler that allows Camp Blaz to stand strong, supporting the Marine Corps' mission across the Pacific without hesitation or delay.