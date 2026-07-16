Department of Natural Resources awards $4.2 million to Pike County Public Water Supply District No. 1

District will make system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 15, 2026 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $4.2 million in financial assistance to Pike County Public Water Supply District No. 1 for upgrades to its water distribution and storage systems. The district expects the funding to cover the project’s entire cost and plans for the improvements to be completed by July 2027.

During the project the city will construct a new booster pump station, refurbish an existing pump station and build a new 500,000-gallon elevated storage tank. The improvements will aid in serving safe drinking water permanently to the city of Silex and area customers with a modern and well-functioning drinking water system.

Project funding consists of a $2.5 million grant and a $1.76 million loan, both through the department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The department estimates its funding will save the city’s ratepayers $2.5 million in principal and approximately $700,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“Financial assistance packages like this can make all the difference in being able to provide safe drinking water to Missourians, support communities and ensure their infrastructure projects are successful and affordable,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

The department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems and water storage and supply facilities. The fund also finances system interconnection and consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance a project manager provides throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.

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