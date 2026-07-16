Scam alert: City warns of fake violation notices and emails​

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is warning residents, property owners, and contractors of sophisticated scams involving fake inspections, DPP notices, emails, text messages, and phone calls from individuals falsely claiming to be City or DPP officials.

In the past few weeks, the DPP has learned of a false notice of violation (NOV) that was sent to a Honolulu resident, as well as a fake email sent to a resident who has an active special management area (SMA) permit application that is under review by the department.

The NOV, written on a DPP NOV template, alleged that the owner violated the law by operating a recreational facility in a single-family dwelling. The fabricated NOV was used in an attempt to evict the tenant from the house.

The bogus SMA email included an invoice that falsely stated that an “Application Approval fee” was required before final approval of the permit. The fake notice requires that communications be done only through email and that the payment be made via a wire transfer.

The DPP does not ask that payment or fees be wired to the department, nor does it say that communications be done only through emails. Applicants and their representatives may contact DPP via phone, email, or in-person. Also, payment for SMA applications is made at the time of submittal and DPP does not charge an additional approval fee. Only building permits require payment after the review is completed and the permit is approved to be issued.

“These scams are sophisticated, possibly using AI to doctor DPP documents and application information,” said DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. “The public should always scrutinize documents, and emails that claim to be from or by a government agency, and always verify its source and validity. If anyone receives a suspicious email, text, or phone call purportedly from DPP, do not respond and instead, they should contact DPP. If they feel threatened or intimidated by these scammers, they should notify police or the FBI.”

Similar scam emails, text messages and phone calls claiming to be from State and City agencies have been sent to Hawai‘i residents recently. They often falsely state that payment is required for a violation, application, or fine, such as for a non-existent traffic violation.

In the past, individuals posing as DPP inspectors have gone to residences, claiming that there is a building violation and that the person pretending to be an inspector could cancel the violation if the resident paid a fine. In addition to soliciting money, these imposters may attempt to pressure individuals into hiring specific contractors, or threaten to shut down construction projects. The public is strongly advised that these actions are not consistent with legitimate City operations.

If you are approached by someone claiming to be a City or DPP official, you should:

Ask to see a valid City-issued identification badge.

Write down the individual’s name and request the name and phone number of their supervisor.

Contact DPP directly at (808) 768-8000 to verify the individual’s identity and purpose before taking any action.

Impersonating a government official is a criminal offense under Hawaiʻi law. Under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS) §710-1016 (Impersonating a Public Servant), a person commits an offense if they falsely pretend to be a public servant and, in that pretended capacity, act with intent to induce another to submit to such pretended official authority or otherwise act in reliance upon that pretense. Individuals engaging in this type of conduct shall be subject to criminal investigation and prosecution.