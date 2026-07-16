High Fire Danger - Red Flag Warning Issued affecting parts of Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., July 15, 2026 – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, July 16th from 1:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. for areas including portions of Snohomish County. During a red flag warning, all fires including recreational fires are banned. To check status, please visit the below:

As a reminder, due to the Red Flag Warning, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including recreational fires, until conclusion of the Red Flag Warning. A Red Flag Warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service in the United States to inform the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread. To the public, a Red Flag Warning means high fire danger with increased probability of a quickly spreading vegetation fire.

Snohomish County issued a burn ban on June 22, 2026, which applies to the entire county and remains in effect. All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by PSCAA (Puget Sound Clean Air Agency) for agricultural burning, are suspended until the ban is lifted. It will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and fire risk is reduced.

Please contact our Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.

It is important to note that the Red Flag Warning is an elevated warning from the already existing burn ban. The existing Snohomish County burn ban will remain in effect after the Red Flag Warning has passed. Please see the burn ban press release for more details about the burn ban.





About Snohomish County Planning and Development Services

The Snohomish County Department of Planning and Development Services provides development and permit application review, building inspections, long range planning, code enforcement and houses the county Fire Marshal’s office. The department’s main office is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201. For more information about Snohomish County Department of Planning and Development Services, visit https://snohomishcountywa.gov/201.