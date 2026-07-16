Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Completes Bill Signing Season and Issues Veto Decision

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 15, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green concluded this year’s bill signing period and issued his final veto decision with 266 of the 267 measures becoming law following the 2026 Hawai‘i State Legislative session. Of the four bills on the Intent to Veto List, Governor Green issued one veto and signed three into law, issuing a line-item reduction for one of them.

“This legislative session shows what is possible when we stay focused on solving real problems and putting people first,” said Governor Green. “Together, we have enacted laws that will strengthen our communities, expand opportunity and improve the quality of life for people across Hawaiʻi. These are thoughtful, forward-looking investments that will have a lasting impact — and I am grateful to the Legislature and our many community partners for helping turn good ideas into meaningful action.”

To review the 2026 bill signing season, the high volume of bills enacted reflects a shared commitment among the Governor, the Legislature and community partners to advance thoughtful policies that create new paths forward. Governor Green this year issued the fewest vetoes in recent history, a testament to the cross-sector collaboration that guided the purposeful legislation this session.

The Office of the Governor hosted 18 bill‑signing ceremonies this season, bringing together stakeholders, legislators and media for meaningful conversations about Hawaiʻi’s future. New laws include support for healthcare initiatives, kūpuna, conservation, good governance, education and strengthening Hawaiʻi’s economy. Although each piece of legislation carries its own significance for the people of Hawaiʻi, these gatherings provide a platform to highlight select measures, explore why they matter — and share stories behind how they came to be.

Healthcare and Medical Debt Forgiveness:

Hawaiʻi advanced critical healthcare initiatives to ensure residents can receive the screenings, treatment and support they need without risking their financial stability.

HB 1864, Act 218, requires insurers to cover fertility preservation for patients whose medical treatments may cause infertility, giving young cancer patients hope for future families. HB 1969, Act 219, expands access to lifesaving colorectal cancer screenings and follow‑up care for uninsured and underinsured residents, aiming to reduce preventable losses. Landmark SB 3025, Act 220, establishes a statewide program to purchase and forgive medical debt for up to 50,000 residents, easing financial strain and helping families avoid housing, employment and credit barriers caused by medical bills.

Together, these laws reflect Hawaiʻi’s commitment to a more equitable healthcare system — one that protects dignity, promotes early detection and treatment — and removes financial obstacles so all residents can thrive.

Conservation and Environment:

Governor Green also signed policies reflecting Hawaiʻi’s climate and conservation goals, from cultivating community-government partnerships to establishing a statewide clean fuel standard. Centering Hawaiʻi’s vision to mālama ʻāina, Governor Green signed into law SB 3253, Act 226, to develop a state-run wildlife sanctuary to protect our endangered native species, as well as HB 1618, Act 204, to modernize our wastewater system, reduce water pollution and protect vulnerable ecosystems. To mitigate landfill fires and hazardous litter, SB 2175, Act 189, ratified a ban on disposable electronic smoking devices.

These measures reflect Hawaiʻi’s commitment to nurture an environmental future as resilient as the islands themselves, where attentive management allows nature to rise, recover and flourish. In turn, the state budget (Act 150) includes $129 million in Green Fee projects focused on environmental stewardship, sustainable tourism and hazard mitigation.

Support for Educators:

On July 13, Governor Green signed four measures that strengthen Hawaiʻi’s education system by supporting teachers, expanding access to college, improving school meal affordability and ensuring safer learning environments.

HB 1890, Act 233, establishes a clear framework for annual salary step increases and longevity raises for Hawaiʻi’s educators and HB 1888, Act 234, ensures our educators feel safe and supported while on the job, providing legal safeguards and plans of action. HB 2338, Act 235, champions student success by strengthening the Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship, providing eligible University of Hawaiʻi community college students with coverage for 95% of their unmet direct educational costs. HB 2296, Act 236, lowers the minimum price that schools must recover from student meals, expanding access to free or reduced-price meals for keiki and their families.

By strengthening Hawaiʻi’s education system, the state is investing in the well-being of future generations and supporting the village of educators, families and communities that help raise tomorrow’s leaders.

Economic Diversification and Support for Local Jobs:

Economic development initiatives continue to create jobs, attract investment and strengthen communities across Hawaiʻi. SB 2580, Act 185, modernizes Hawaiʻi’s film tax credit by increasing the per-production cap to $20 million and the annual program cap to $60 million. It also provides an additional 5% tax credit to productions with a workforce comprised of at least 80% local hires, creating stronger incentives to hire local talent while reinforcing Hawaiʻi’s position as a premier destination for film and television production. In a related move, SB 2001, Act 206, establishes the Banyan Drive Community Development District. This project aims to foster a radiant reimagining of the historic space, with emerging cultural and public facilities, investments in local businesses and workforce development — to reestablish lasting economic vitality.

Consumer Protection:

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, Hawaiʻi is modernizing its laws to protect residents from emerging risks while fostering the responsible use of new technologies. HB 2137, Act 247, prohibits the harmful, unauthorized use of AI-generated realistic digital imitations of individuals. The measure allows victims to seek injunctive relief, punitive damages and up to $25,000 in monetary damages for each violating piece of content. SB 3001, Act 248, establishes consumer protections for AI companions by requiring operators to disclose AI interactions, provide crisis resources and implement additional safeguards for minors. It also prohibits AI companions from posing as licensed mental health professionals or encouraging harmful behavior, with violations subject to Hawaiʻi’s consumer protection laws.

Together, these measures ensure Hawaiʻi’s legal framework keeps pace with emerging technologies by providing stronger protections, greater accountability and meaningful remedies for individuals harmed by the misuse of AI.

Housing Affordability:

To address Hawaiʻi’s housing affordability crisis, HB1920, Act 205, was signed on July 8, extending the sunset date to 2032 for the existing low-income housing tax credit established by Act 226, SLH 2021. The extension will continue to leverage hundreds of millions of dollars in private equity for Hawai‘i’s housing market, while complementing existing financing programs. This measure reinforces the state’s commitment to increasing housing opportunities and ensuring more Hawaiʻi residents can afford to live in the communities they call home.

Vetoes:

Governor Green issued the following veto today, respectively:

SB 3262: RELATING TO EDUCATION

Veto rationale: This bill warrants further consideration due to the separation of responsibilities and duties between the Board of Education and the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board. Additional evaluation is needed to assess how the proposed changes may affect the respective roles, authorities and oversight functions of each entity to ensure that any changes are clearly defined, appropriately structured and do not create ambiguity regarding governance and accountability.

Bills signed into law:

After careful consideration and input, the Governor signed the following three bills which previously appeared on the Intent to Veto List:

SB 2338: RELATING TO HOUSING

Bill Description: Exempts certain employment actions and job descriptions for the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) and Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) from approval by the Director of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). Establishes salary provisions for the executive directors of HHFDC and HCDA, with compensation capped at 99% of the Governor’s salary and subject to DBEDT approval. Renames the HHFDC executive assistant position to deputy executive director and increases its salary cap. Establishes conditions for the issuance, renewal and termination of employment contracts for HHFDC, HCDA and the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority.

HB 2344: RELATING TO SCHOOL FACILITIES

Bill Description: Establishes a temporary, independent Public School Realignment and Closure Commission to develop and recommend a comprehensive package of school consolidations, realignments and closures based on the federal Base Realignment and Closure model. Requires reports to the Legislature. Requires an expedited approval process for the recommended school consolidations, realignments and closures. Appropriates funds.

Line-Item Reduction:

Given disaster recovery efforts, federal funding disruptions and addressing the cost-of-living for our residents, it would be financially imprudent to transfer general funds to the emergency budget reserve fund (Rainy Day fund), the Governor line-item reduced the following bill before signing it into law:

SB 2600: RELATING TO THE GENERAL FUND

Bill Description: Makes a deposit into the emergency and budget reserve fund pursuant to article VII, section 6, of the Hawaiʻi State Constitution.

The current balance of the Rainy Day fund of more than $1.6 billion is the largest it has ever been. Annual interest accrual is forecast to add more than $50 million in FY27.

The 2026 legislative session reflects what can be accomplished through collaboration, thoughtful policymaking and a shared commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi. Together, these new laws will help create a healthier, more resilient and more prosperous future for communities across the state.

Photos of the bill signing ceremonies, courtesy Office of the Governor, are uploaded here.

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