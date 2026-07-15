El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Installation of Sidewalk Along Northbound Misty Acres Blvd

EPC will be installing sidewalk along northbound Misty Acres Blvd. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 20th, and the site is expected to reopen in 8 working days, weather permitting. The affected closure and resulting detour are depicted on the vicinity map below.

Closure: Northbound Misty Acres Blvd from the parking lot entrance of Palmer Ridge High School to Lindenmere Dr.

Detour: Monument Hill Road from Misty Acres Blvd. to County Line Rd. County Line Road from Monument Hill Rd. to Doewood Dr. Doewood Drive from County Line Rd. to Old Antler Wy. Old Antler Way from Doewood Dr. to Misty Acres Blvd. Misty Acres Blvd. from Old Antler Wy. to Lindenmere Dr.

View the Cone Zone Map for updates.

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: