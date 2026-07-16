SOUEAST Brings Football Passion to Four Latin American Markets

SOUEAST Brings Football Passion to Latin American Markets

SANTIAGO, CHILE, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an important cultural symbol, football brings communities together across Latin America. This summer, SOUEAST initiated its "Travel with Passion" football campaign in Peru, Panama, Uruguay and Chile, strengthening emotional connections with local consumers, while accelerating the localization of its "Travel+" lifestyle philosophy.Immersive Match-Day Experiences and Exclusive Fan RewardsLeveraging its established dealer network, SOUEAST transformed dealerships across the four markets into football-themed venues, creating dedicated match-viewing areas for local fans. In addition, a range of interactive activities and exclusive customer rewards helped bring the brand closer to local customers.In Peru, SOUEAST hosted live screenings of the semi-finals and final, offering refreshments and interactive games to bring football fans together. Meanwhile, in Panama, the brand organized match-viewing events during the national team's group-stage matches, creating opportunities for local supporters to cheer on their team.In Uruguay, SOUEAST introduced special championship-themed rewards for fans; in Chile, customers purchasing a vehicle during the specific campaign could enter a lucky draw to win limited-edition signed football memorabilia.Deepening Local Engagement Through "Travel + Sports"Since entering the Latin American market in June 2025, SOUEAST has continued to strengthen its localized operations. Supported by more than 110 dealerships, the brand now operates in seven countries across Latin America, building up an established local sales and service network. Its product lineup includes the S06, S06 DM, S07, S08 DM, and S09, offering both fuel-powered and hybrid models to meet diverse customer needs.The four-market football campaign marks another milestone in SOUEAST's "Travel+" strategy and "EASE YOUR LIFE" brand philosophy. By creating engaging experiences and delivering customer-centric services, SOUEAST continues to become part of local lifestyles in Latin America. Looking ahead, the brand will further expand its presence in Latin America and continue delivering comfortable and enjoyable mobility experiences for local customers.For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：Brand website：Facebook: Soueast GlobalTikTok: soueastglobalContact: Weitong LiuEmail: business@soueast-motor.com

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