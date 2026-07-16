ACS Athens Announces Record-Breaking 2025–26 IB Diploma Results

ACS ATHENS -GREECE ACS Athens- Greece

ACS Athens announces exceptional International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results for 2025–26 academic year-achieving the highest average in school’s history.

“Excellence is never achieved alone. These remarkable IB results are the product of a community that believes in high expectations, meaningful learning, and one another.”” — Evelyn Pittas, Director of IB and AP

CHALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -ACS Athens proudly announces exceptional International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results for the 2025–26 academic year, achieving the highest average in the school’s history. With an outstanding average score of 37.98 and a 100% success rate, this year’s results reflect the continued pursuit of academic excellence and the strength of the ACS Athens learning community.

Key Performance Metrics: IB Class of 2025-26

Metric Result

IB Diploma Success Rate 100%

IB Diploma Average Score 37.98

Perfect Scores 1 student (45 points)

Near-Perfect Scores 4 students (44 points)

Among the many accomplishments, one student earned a perfect score of 45, while 35.6% of students scored 40 points or higher. Additionally, 55.9% of the cohort achieved 38 points or more, and an impressive 98.3% scored 30 points or above—benchmarks that place ACS Athens students among the top IB performers worldwide.

These achievements are a testament not only to individual student success but also to the collaborative culture that defines ACS Athens. As Evelyn Pittas, Director of IB and AP, noted, “Excellence is never achieved alone. These remarkable IB results are the product of a community that believes in high expectations, meaningful learning, and one another.”

This year’s results are particularly meaningful as ACS Athens celebrates 50 years of offering the IB Diploma, having been the first school in Greece to introduce the program. This milestone underscores the school’s longstanding commitment to innovation and leadership in international education.

ACS Athens President Peggy Pelonis reflected on the significance of this achievement, stating, “Excellence is not a destination, it is a tradition. Our remarkable IB Diploma average of 37.98 reflects the passion, perseverance, and purpose of our students and educators. As we celebrate 50 years of the IB and our pioneering role as the first school in Greece to offer the IB Diploma, we are reminded that true excellence continues to inspire generation after generation.”

Through its dedication to academic rigor, student-centered learning, and global perspective, ACS Athens continues to prepare students to excel in higher education and to lead with purpose in an ever-changing world. This landmark performance not only marks a historic institutional milestone but also secures the Class of 2025-26’s position among the global academic elite, opening the doors to the world’s most prestigious universities. With a record-breaking average score of 37.98—significantly outperforming the global IB average which traditionally fluctuates between 30 and 32 points—ACS Athens continues to

redefine the standards of academic leadership in Greece.

About ACS Athens

Founded in 1945, ACS Athens (American Community Schools of Athens) is a premier K–12 international school that embraces American educational philosophy and principles. An IB Diploma School since 1976—among the earliest in the world—ACS Athens is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA) and authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO). The school provides a transformative educational experience to a diverse student body representing over 60 nationalities. Through its commitment to excellence and innovation, ACS Athens prepares students to become responsible global citizens and leaders in an ever-changing world.

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