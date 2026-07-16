LWD launches, North America affiliate ground transportation program for travel agencies, tour operators & limo companies

Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada and the United States with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount

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Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada and the United States with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount

Enroutz.com focuses on premium chauffeur services, airport transfers, corporate transportation, executive travel, meetings and events, and private transportation solutions for business and leisure travelers.

Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount

eellee8.com in Canada is designed to serve corporate executives, VIP travelers, celebrities, diplomats, and discerning clients seeking premium chauffeured transportation with a strong emphasis on professionalism, reliability, and customer service.

Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada and the United States with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount

BlaakLine.com Best Chauffeured Black Car Services Worldwide is designed to serve corporate executives, VIP travelers, celebrities, diplomats, and discerning clients seeking premium chauffeured transportation with a strong emphasis on professionalism, reli

Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada and the United States with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount

Onroutz.com vision is to connect the world's most trusted chauffeur companies through one global network, creating new opportunities for collaboration, growth and exceptional service.

Global Travel House & Professionals Can Book Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada & United States with a 10% Affiliate Discount

AFFILIATE an Affiliate Code Discount a Transportation Program for Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Travel Houses & Limousine Companies Worldwide”
— Rajesh Sharma, CEO of LimousineWorldwide.Directory
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD) Launches Exclusive North American Affiliate Ground Transportation Program for Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Travel Houses & Limousine Companies Worldwide

Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada and the United States with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount

LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD) is pleased to announce the expansion of its global professional transportation network through a new Affiliate Ground Transportation Program, designed specifically for **Travel Agencies, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), Tour Operators, Corporate Travel Managers, Concierge Companies, Travel Houses, Luxury Travel Advisors, Event Planners, Meeting Professionals, Hotels, Resorts, Airlines, Cruise Operators, and Limousine Companies worldwide.

The initiative creates a streamlined and reliable direct booking channel for premium chauffeured ground transportation throughout Canada and the United States, enabling travel professionals to confidently reserve transportation for their clients through trusted LWD member companies.

As part of this launch, participating LWD members have collectively agreed to extend an **exclusive 10% Affiliate Discount** on eligible reservations made using the promotional code:

Coupon Code: AFFILIATE

This exclusive program has been developed to strengthen partnerships within the global travel and transportation industry while providing professional service standards, transparent pricing, and dependable executive transportation solutions for both leisure and corporate travelers.


A New Standard for Global Ground Transportation Partnerships

The international travel industry continues to evolve rapidly, requiring dependable partners capable of delivering consistent, professional, and scalable transportation services across multiple destinations.

Travel professionals are increasingly seeking transportation providers that offer:

* Reliable airport transfers
* Executive chauffeur services
* Corporate transportation
* Luxury black car services
* Convention and conference transportation
* Business roadshows
* Hotel transfers
* Cruise terminal transfers
* City-to-city transportation
* Multi-day chauffeur services
* VIP transportation
* Family travel solutions
* Luxury vacation transportation

Recognizing this demand, LimousineWorldwide.Directory has collaborated with several of its leading transportation members to simplify the reservation process while maintaining high service standards expected by international travel professionals.


Exclusive Direct Booking Partners

Travel agencies, travel houses, tour operators and limousine companies can now reserve transportation directly through the following participating LWD member platforms:

Enroutz.com

Professional Executive Chauffeured Transportation throughout North America

Book Direct: https://www.enroutz.com


Onroutz.com

Premium Executive Black Car and Airport Transportation

Book Direct: https://www.onroutz.com


Blaakline.com

Luxury Black Car Services for Business and Leisure Travelers

Book Direct: https://www.blaakline.com


eellee8.com

Professional Chauffeured Transportation Across Canada

Book Direct: https://www.eellee8.com


Save 10% with Coupon Code AFFILIATE

Professional travel partners may use:

(AFFILIATE)

during the reservation process to receive an exclusive 10% Affiliate Discount on eligible bookings.

The program has been created to reward travel professionals who consistently recommend reliable ground transportation services to their clients.


Services Available

Participating LWD members provide an extensive range of premium transportation services including:

Airport Transfers

Professional transfers to and from major international airports throughout Canada and the United States.

Flight monitoring, chauffeur dispatch, curbside pickup, meet-and-greet options, and executive arrivals are available.

Corporate Meetings

Professional transportation for executives attending:

* Board Meetings
* Shareholder Meetings
* Corporate Roadshows
* Sales Meetings
* Investor Presentations
* Training Programs
* Executive Retreats



As Directed Chauffeur Services

Hourly chauffeur services designed for executives, diplomats, celebrities, government officials, legal professionals, medical professionals, and visiting VIPs.


Livery Services

Professional black car transportation for:

* Executive Travel
* Business Travel
* Corporate Accounts
* VIP Guests
* Luxury Leisure Travel

City-to-City Transportation

Luxury transportation between major cities without the inconvenience of airport travel.

Perfect for business travelers and families seeking privacy and flexibility.


InterProvince Transportation

Professional transportation connecting Canadian provinces with experienced chauffeurs.


Interstate Transportation

Cross-border executive transportation throughout North America with professionally coordinated itineraries.


Corporate Event Transportation

Transportation solutions for:

* Conferences
* Trade Shows
* Exhibitions
* Corporate Hospitality
* Award Ceremonies
* Product Launches
* Networking Events


Convention Transportation

Reliable transportation logistics for delegates attending major conventions and exhibitions.


Luxury Family Transportation

Premium SUVs and executive vehicles for families traveling on vacation, shopping excursions, sightseeing tours, and special occasions.


Wedding Transportation

Luxury chauffeur services for weddings, receptions, anniversaries, and private celebrations.


Executive Airport Meet & Greet

Professional chauffeurs ensure seamless airport arrivals with flight tracking and personalized assistance.



Supporting the Complete Travel Experience

Ground transportation is only one component of a successful journey.

LWD proudly collaborates with several complementary travel platforms to create a comprehensive travel ecosystem for travel professionals and their clients.

These include:

BookingWorldwide.net

Providing worldwide booking solutions including:

* Flights
* Hotels
* Resorts
* Vacation Packages
* Activities
* Car Rentals

---

HotelsWorldwide.Directory

Connecting travelers with hotels and hospitality providers across the globe.


VacationsWorldwide.Directory

Promoting vacation experiences, resorts, tour operators, destinations, and travel suppliers worldwide.

Together, these platforms help travel advisors simplify itinerary planning while offering their clients a complete travel solution from departure to arrival.


A Strong Global Industry Network

LimousineWorldwide.Directory continues to expand one of the world's fastest-growing professional transportation communities.

Its mission is to connect:

* Chauffeur Companies
* Luxury Transportation Providers
* Executive Transportation Specialists
* Travel Agencies
* Corporate Travel Managers
* Destination Management Companies
* Event Organizers
* Hotels
* Tourism Boards
* Airlines
* Private Aviation Companies
* Meeting Professionals
* Convention Organizers

through trusted business relationships built upon professionalism and service excellence.


Proud Member of LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)

Participating transportation providers are also affiliated with **LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)**, supporting collaboration, networking, professional development, and international business growth throughout the chauffeured transportation industry.

The partnership between **LWD** and **LAI** reflects a shared commitment to promoting high standards, ethical business practices, and stronger global cooperation among transportation professionals.

---

Why Travel Professionals Are Choosing Direct Booking

Travel professionals increasingly prefer working directly with established transportation providers because it offers:

* Faster confirmations
* Competitive pricing
* Greater flexibility
* Dedicated reservation teams
* Personalized service
* Reduced booking complexity
* Reliable communication
* Professional chauffeur standards
* Corporate billing solutions
* Worldwide business relationships

The Affiliate Program further strengthens these advantages by rewarding professional partners with exclusive savings on qualifying reservations.


Ideal for Every Travel Segment

The Affiliate Program has been developed for organizations serving:

* Corporate Travelers
* Government Delegations
* Diplomats
* Entertainment Professionals
* Sports Teams
* Luxury Vacation Travelers
* Cruise Guests
* Business Executives
* Meeting Planners
* Medical Conferences
* University Delegations
* Family Vacations
* Incentive Groups
* VIP Clients
* International Visitors

Whether arranging a single airport transfer or coordinating transportation for hundreds of conference attendees, participating LWD members provide scalable transportation solutions designed to meet diverse client requirements.

---

Commitment to Service Excellence

Every reservation reflects the commitment of participating LWD members to deliver dependable, professional, and customer-focused transportation experiences.

Clients benefit from:

* Professional Chauffeurs
* Executive Black Vehicles
* Luxury SUVs
* Flight Monitoring
* 24/7 Reservation Support
* Corporate Transportation Specialists
* Flexible Scheduling
* Airport Transfer Expertise
* Conference Transportation Management
* Multi-Day Transportation Planning

The objective is simple—provide travelers with a seamless, comfortable, and dependable journey from arrival to destination.

---

Join the Affiliate Network

Travel agencies, travel management companies, concierge services, event organizers, hotels, destination specialists, tour operators, and limousine companies are invited to take advantage of this new affiliate opportunity.

Reserve directly with participating members and receive preferred affiliate pricing using:

Coupon Code: **AFFILIATE**

Book today:

Enroutz.com
https://www.enroutz.com

Blaakline.com
https://www.blaakline.com

Onroutz.com
https://www.onroutz.com

eellee8.com (Canada)
https://www.eellee8.com

---

About LimousineWorldwide.Directory

LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD) is an international business directory connecting professional limousine companies, executive transportation providers, chauffeur services, corporate mobility specialists, and travel partners worldwide. LWD promotes collaboration, trusted partnerships, business growth, and high-quality transportation services through an expanding global network of professional members.

Working alongside **LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)** and complementary travel platforms including BookingWorldwide.net, VacationsWorldwide.Directory, and HotelsWorldwide.Directory, LWD is helping shape a more connected future for the worldwide travel and chauffeured transportation industries.

Media Contact

LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD)
Website: https://www.LimousineWorldwide.Directory

Affiliate Reservations:

https://www.Enroutz.com
https://www.Onroutz.com
https://www.Blaakline.com
https://www.eellee8.com

Coupon Code: AFFILIATE – Receive 10% Off Eligible Reservations when booking direct.

*This announcement is intended for travel professionals, travel agencies, destination management companies, concierge providers, tour operators, corporate travel departments, hotels, resorts, event planners, and professional limousine companies seeking reliable chauffeured transportation solutions throughout North America.*

RAJESH SHARMA
Limousine Worldwide Group
+1 877-860-3388
support@limousineworldwide.directory
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Limousine Worldwide Group
+1 877-860-3388 support@limousineworldwide.directory
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Limousine Worldwide Directory stands as a cornerstone within the global ground transportation industry, bridging the gap between various stakeholders including limousine companies, owner-operators, automobile dealerships, repair shops, and accessory brands. Functioning as a dynamic B2B and B2C network, it seamlessly connects these entities, fostering collaboration and facilitating the exchange of vital business information on a global scale. At its core, Limousine Worldwide Directory serves as a comprehensive platform, empowering industry players to leverage synergies and unlock new opportunities. Limousine companies and owner-operators benefit from increased visibility and access to a vast network of potential clients, while automobile dealerships and repair shops gain exposure to a targeted audience seeking reliable transportation solutions. Moreover, the directory serves as a nexus for accessory brands, retailers, manufacturers, showrooms, suppliers, and service providers, offering them a strategic avenue to showcase their offerings to a discerning clientele base. This symbiotic relationship fosters innovation and drives the evolution of the ground transportation sector, ensuring that stakeholders remain at the forefront of industry trends and advancements. Through its robust infrastructure and user-friendly interface, Limousine Worldwide Directory streamlines the process of connecting businesses, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration. Whether seeking partnerships, sourcing suppliers, or expanding market reach, industry players can rely on the directory's extensive database and powerful networking capabilities to achieve their objectives efficiently and effectively. In an ever-evolving landscape where connectivity and collaboration are paramount, Limousine Worldwide Directory stands as an indispensable resource, empowering stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the ground transportation industry with confidence and ease. By fostering a culture of innovation, partnership, and excellence, it continues to drive the industry forward, shaping the future of ground transportation on a global scale.

https://www.limousineworldwide.directory/about-us

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