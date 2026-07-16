LWD launches, North America affiliate ground transportation program for travel agencies, tour operators & limo companies
Enroutz.com focuses on premium chauffeur services, airport transfers, corporate transportation, executive travel, meetings and events, and private transportation solutions for business and leisure travelers.
eellee8.com in Canada is designed to serve corporate executives, VIP travelers, celebrities, diplomats, and discerning clients seeking premium chauffeured transportation with a strong emphasis on professionalism, reliability, and customer service.
BlaakLine.com Best Chauffeured Black Car Services Worldwide is designed to serve corporate executives, VIP travelers, celebrities, diplomats, and discerning clients seeking premium chauffeured transportation with a strong emphasis on professionalism, reli
Global Travel House & Professionals Can Book Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada & United States with a 10% Affiliate Discount
Global Travel Professionals Can Now Access Preferred Chauffeured Transportation Services Across Canada and the United States with Exclusive Direct Booking Benefits and a 10% Affiliate Discount
LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD) is pleased to announce the expansion of its global professional transportation network through a new Affiliate Ground Transportation Program, designed specifically for **Travel Agencies, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), Tour Operators, Corporate Travel Managers, Concierge Companies, Travel Houses, Luxury Travel Advisors, Event Planners, Meeting Professionals, Hotels, Resorts, Airlines, Cruise Operators, and Limousine Companies worldwide.
The initiative creates a streamlined and reliable direct booking channel for premium chauffeured ground transportation throughout Canada and the United States, enabling travel professionals to confidently reserve transportation for their clients through trusted LWD member companies.
As part of this launch, participating LWD members have collectively agreed to extend an **exclusive 10% Affiliate Discount** on eligible reservations made using the promotional code:
Coupon Code: AFFILIATE
This exclusive program has been developed to strengthen partnerships within the global travel and transportation industry while providing professional service standards, transparent pricing, and dependable executive transportation solutions for both leisure and corporate travelers.
A New Standard for Global Ground Transportation Partnerships
The international travel industry continues to evolve rapidly, requiring dependable partners capable of delivering consistent, professional, and scalable transportation services across multiple destinations.
Travel professionals are increasingly seeking transportation providers that offer:
* Reliable airport transfers
* Executive chauffeur services
* Corporate transportation
* Luxury black car services
* Convention and conference transportation
* Business roadshows
* Hotel transfers
* Cruise terminal transfers
* City-to-city transportation
* Multi-day chauffeur services
* VIP transportation
* Family travel solutions
* Luxury vacation transportation
Recognizing this demand, LimousineWorldwide.Directory has collaborated with several of its leading transportation members to simplify the reservation process while maintaining high service standards expected by international travel professionals.
Exclusive Direct Booking Partners
Travel agencies, travel houses, tour operators and limousine companies can now reserve transportation directly through the following participating LWD member platforms:
Enroutz.com
Professional Executive Chauffeured Transportation throughout North America
Book Direct: https://www.enroutz.com
Onroutz.com
Premium Executive Black Car and Airport Transportation
Book Direct: https://www.onroutz.com
Blaakline.com
Luxury Black Car Services for Business and Leisure Travelers
Book Direct: https://www.blaakline.com
eellee8.com
Professional Chauffeured Transportation Across Canada
Book Direct: https://www.eellee8.com
Save 10% with Coupon Code AFFILIATE
Professional travel partners may use:
(AFFILIATE)
during the reservation process to receive an exclusive 10% Affiliate Discount on eligible bookings.
The program has been created to reward travel professionals who consistently recommend reliable ground transportation services to their clients.
Services Available
Participating LWD members provide an extensive range of premium transportation services including:
Airport Transfers
Professional transfers to and from major international airports throughout Canada and the United States.
Flight monitoring, chauffeur dispatch, curbside pickup, meet-and-greet options, and executive arrivals are available.
Corporate Meetings
Professional transportation for executives attending:
* Board Meetings
* Shareholder Meetings
* Corporate Roadshows
* Sales Meetings
* Investor Presentations
* Training Programs
* Executive Retreats
As Directed Chauffeur Services
Hourly chauffeur services designed for executives, diplomats, celebrities, government officials, legal professionals, medical professionals, and visiting VIPs.
Livery Services
Professional black car transportation for:
* Executive Travel
* Business Travel
* Corporate Accounts
* VIP Guests
* Luxury Leisure Travel
City-to-City Transportation
Luxury transportation between major cities without the inconvenience of airport travel.
Perfect for business travelers and families seeking privacy and flexibility.
InterProvince Transportation
Professional transportation connecting Canadian provinces with experienced chauffeurs.
Interstate Transportation
Cross-border executive transportation throughout North America with professionally coordinated itineraries.
Corporate Event Transportation
Transportation solutions for:
* Conferences
* Trade Shows
* Exhibitions
* Corporate Hospitality
* Award Ceremonies
* Product Launches
* Networking Events
Convention Transportation
Reliable transportation logistics for delegates attending major conventions and exhibitions.
Luxury Family Transportation
Premium SUVs and executive vehicles for families traveling on vacation, shopping excursions, sightseeing tours, and special occasions.
Wedding Transportation
Luxury chauffeur services for weddings, receptions, anniversaries, and private celebrations.
Executive Airport Meet & Greet
Professional chauffeurs ensure seamless airport arrivals with flight tracking and personalized assistance.
Supporting the Complete Travel Experience
Ground transportation is only one component of a successful journey.
LWD proudly collaborates with several complementary travel platforms to create a comprehensive travel ecosystem for travel professionals and their clients.
These include:
BookingWorldwide.net
Providing worldwide booking solutions including:
* Flights
* Hotels
* Resorts
* Vacation Packages
* Activities
* Car Rentals
---
HotelsWorldwide.Directory
Connecting travelers with hotels and hospitality providers across the globe.
VacationsWorldwide.Directory
Promoting vacation experiences, resorts, tour operators, destinations, and travel suppliers worldwide.
Together, these platforms help travel advisors simplify itinerary planning while offering their clients a complete travel solution from departure to arrival.
A Strong Global Industry Network
LimousineWorldwide.Directory continues to expand one of the world's fastest-growing professional transportation communities.
Its mission is to connect:
* Chauffeur Companies
* Luxury Transportation Providers
* Executive Transportation Specialists
* Travel Agencies
* Corporate Travel Managers
* Destination Management Companies
* Event Organizers
* Hotels
* Tourism Boards
* Airlines
* Private Aviation Companies
* Meeting Professionals
* Convention Organizers
through trusted business relationships built upon professionalism and service excellence.
Proud Member of LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)
Participating transportation providers are also affiliated with **LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)**, supporting collaboration, networking, professional development, and international business growth throughout the chauffeured transportation industry.
The partnership between **LWD** and **LAI** reflects a shared commitment to promoting high standards, ethical business practices, and stronger global cooperation among transportation professionals.
---
Why Travel Professionals Are Choosing Direct Booking
Travel professionals increasingly prefer working directly with established transportation providers because it offers:
* Faster confirmations
* Competitive pricing
* Greater flexibility
* Dedicated reservation teams
* Personalized service
* Reduced booking complexity
* Reliable communication
* Professional chauffeur standards
* Corporate billing solutions
* Worldwide business relationships
The Affiliate Program further strengthens these advantages by rewarding professional partners with exclusive savings on qualifying reservations.
Ideal for Every Travel Segment
The Affiliate Program has been developed for organizations serving:
* Corporate Travelers
* Government Delegations
* Diplomats
* Entertainment Professionals
* Sports Teams
* Luxury Vacation Travelers
* Cruise Guests
* Business Executives
* Meeting Planners
* Medical Conferences
* University Delegations
* Family Vacations
* Incentive Groups
* VIP Clients
* International Visitors
Whether arranging a single airport transfer or coordinating transportation for hundreds of conference attendees, participating LWD members provide scalable transportation solutions designed to meet diverse client requirements.
---
Commitment to Service Excellence
Every reservation reflects the commitment of participating LWD members to deliver dependable, professional, and customer-focused transportation experiences.
Clients benefit from:
* Professional Chauffeurs
* Executive Black Vehicles
* Luxury SUVs
* Flight Monitoring
* 24/7 Reservation Support
* Corporate Transportation Specialists
* Flexible Scheduling
* Airport Transfer Expertise
* Conference Transportation Management
* Multi-Day Transportation Planning
The objective is simple—provide travelers with a seamless, comfortable, and dependable journey from arrival to destination.
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Join the Affiliate Network
Travel agencies, travel management companies, concierge services, event organizers, hotels, destination specialists, tour operators, and limousine companies are invited to take advantage of this new affiliate opportunity.
Reserve directly with participating members and receive preferred affiliate pricing using:
Coupon Code: **AFFILIATE**
Book today:
Enroutz.com
https://www.enroutz.com
Blaakline.com
https://www.blaakline.com
Onroutz.com
https://www.onroutz.com
eellee8.com (Canada)
https://www.eellee8.com
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About LimousineWorldwide.Directory
LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD) is an international business directory connecting professional limousine companies, executive transportation providers, chauffeur services, corporate mobility specialists, and travel partners worldwide. LWD promotes collaboration, trusted partnerships, business growth, and high-quality transportation services through an expanding global network of professional members.
Working alongside **LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)** and complementary travel platforms including BookingWorldwide.net, VacationsWorldwide.Directory, and HotelsWorldwide.Directory, LWD is helping shape a more connected future for the worldwide travel and chauffeured transportation industries.
Media Contact
LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD)
Website: https://www.LimousineWorldwide.Directory
Affiliate Reservations:
https://www.Enroutz.com
https://www.Onroutz.com
https://www.Blaakline.com
https://www.eellee8.com
Coupon Code: AFFILIATE – Receive 10% Off Eligible Reservations when booking direct.
*This announcement is intended for travel professionals, travel agencies, destination management companies, concierge providers, tour operators, corporate travel departments, hotels, resorts, event planners, and professional limousine companies seeking reliable chauffeured transportation solutions throughout North America.*
RAJESH SHARMA
Limousine Worldwide Group
+1 877-860-3388
support@limousineworldwide.directory
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