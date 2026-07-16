Evolution Moving Company Marks 15 Years of Stress-Free Relocations Serving Dallas and All of Texas

Evolution Moving Company

Family-owned Evolution Moving Company celebrates 15 years of trusted, transparent moves across Dallas and the entire state of Texas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Moving Company, a family-owned relocation provider founded in Texas by Ryan and Cameron Hughey, is marking 15 years of service to households and businesses across the state. What began as a small operation built on hard work and honest pricing has grown into a trusted name for families and companies searching for reliable local movers in Dallas and beyond.Over the past 15 years, Evolution Moving Company has built its reputation on a simple idea: treat every customer like a neighbor. That approach has earned the company a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating based on more than 3,100 customer surveys, along with a 96% referral rate that reflects how often past clients recommend the company to friends and family. For a business that competes against large national franchises, those numbers point to a level of trust that is difficult to build and easy to lose.The company credits its longevity to consistency rather than shortcuts. Every crew member passes a full background check, and the company operates as a fully licensed and insured mover, giving customers peace of mind on moving day. Pricing is presented upfront with no hidden fees, a practice that has become central to how the brand positions itself in a market where surprise charges are a common complaint."Fifteen years has taught us that people do not just want their boxes moved from point A to point B," a company spokesperson said. "They want to feel calm during one of the most stressful weeks of their lives. That is the standard we hold every crew to, whether it is a one-bedroom apartment or a full office relocation."Evolution Moving Company now serves communities across Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, Bedford, and New Braunfels. From its Dallas headquarters, the team handles local moves, packing, piano moving, commercial relocations, labor-only jobs, and secure storage. The company also provides long distance moving in Dallas for customers relocating out of state, combining dedicated logistics with clear communication so belongings arrive safely no matter the distance. Local knowledge has been a defining part of the company's growth. The team knows the tight turns of Deep Ellum, the busy streets of Uptown, and the certificate of insurance requirements that many downtown high-rises demand before a truck can even reach the loading dock. That familiarity allows crews to avoid delays and coordinate directly with property managers, a detail that matters most on move-in day.The 15-year milestone also reflects a broader shift in how the company thinks about the moving experience. Rather than viewing relocation as a physical task alone, Evolution Moving Company has focused on the coordination around it, assigning each customer a dedicated move coordinator who manages scheduling, estimates, and questions from the first phone call to the final box. The result is a process the company describes as moving turned into a science. As it looks ahead, Evolution Moving Company plans to continue expanding its reach as a moving company serving all of Texas while holding to the same values that carried it through its first 15 years. The company remains family-owned and operated, a distinction its founders view as central to the accountability customers receive.Residents and business owners planning a move can request a free estimate directly through the company's website. Evolution Moving Company continues to invest in trained crews, modern equipment, and transparent pricing as it enters its next chapter of service across the state.

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