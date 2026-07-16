Durbin Statement On Courtesy Meeting With Trump’s Attorney General Pick Todd Blanche

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after his meeting with Todd Blanche, President Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Attorney General:

“Mr. Blanche is at the helm of a weaponized Justice Department, putting President Trump ahead of the Constitution, the rule of law, and you.

“It’s clear that Mr. Blanche has never stopped being President Trump’s personal attorney, and I pushed him on his role in the botched release of the Epstein Files, the MAGA slush fund for cop beaters, the Trump-IRS sweetheart deal, and his crypto corruption.

“I look forward to continuing my questioning from the dais at tomorrow’s hearing on his role aiding and abetting the most corrupt Administration in history.”

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