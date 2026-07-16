Artificio Launches AI-Powered Invoice Automation for SAP ECC & S/4HANA, Delivering Touchless AP Across Any SAP Landscape

Automate Invoice Posting in SAP Touchless SAP Invoice Posting

AP Automation solution posts invoices directly into SAP via native OData and BAPI integration, with full audit trails — no migration or SAP upgrade required

Every matching tool can tell you the invoice agrees with the PO. Ours pulls the PO and receipt from SAP, runs the match, and posts the invoice into SAP itself. The loop actually closes” — Lal Singh, Founder and CEO of Artificio

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificio Products Inc., an SAP automation platform with AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing capabilities, today announced the general availability of Artificio AP Invoice Automation, an end-to-end accounts payable solution that reads, validates, matches, and posts supplier invoices directly into SAP — across SAP ECC, S/4HANA on-premise, and S/4HANA Cloud environments.

The Problem: Invoice Matching That Stops Halfway

Most invoice matching tools stop at "match confirmed." The invoice is verified, the discrepancies are flagged, and then it sits in a queue waiting for an AP clerk to key it into SAP by hand. Each invoice takes 10 to 30 minutes to verify and enter manually, and the matching tool has only solved half the problem. Artificio built its SAP invoice automation solution (Invoice IQ) around closing that gap: no manual MIRO entry, no re-keying, no invoice sitting in a queue behind a green checkmark.

The timing pressure is different depending on where a company sits in the SAP landscape. For the estimated 21,000+ companies still running SAP ECC on-premise, the choice has looked like a costly dilemma: migrate to S/4HANA to unlock SAP's native AI features, or continue processing invoices manually. For organizations already on S/4HANA, standard invoice processing still leaves gaps in extraction quality, non-PO invoice handling, and exception explanation. Artificio AP Invoice Automation addresses both situations with the same solution, integrating natively with SAP through OData, BAPI, and RFC — no middleware, no migration, and no SAP upgrade required.

Beyond OCR: Touchless Accounts Payable with Explainable AI

Unlike traditional invoice capture tools that stop at data extraction, Artificio automates the entire invoice lifecycle:



AI extraction and classification across seven invoice scenarios, with confidence scoring on every field and deterministic validation of all calculations

Automated 3-way invoice matching against purchase orders and goods receipts, with per-line discrepancy explanations in plain language

Intelligent PO matching that auto-links invoices arriving without printed PO numbers using vendor, material, and quantity matching

Three-tier escalation architecture — clean invoices post or park automatically in SAP; exceptions route to human review with "what to check" guidance and next-step recommendations

Complete audit trail documenting every decision, rationale, and change for compliance and internal controls



The solution supports both material and service purchase orders, resolves company codes automatically, and prevents duplicate processing by detecting existing parked or posted invoices.

How It Works :

Invoices enter Artificio from email, upload, or scan in any format — PDF, image, or paper scan. The AI engine extracts header and line-item data with a confidence rating on every field, then classifies the invoice into the correct processing scenario. All amounts, taxes, and totals are validated by deterministic logic rather than AI, eliminating calculation errors. When the AI is uncertain about a field, it returns a null value and flags it for review rather than guessing.

The match runs against live SAP data, not a second copy. A defining design decision is that the solution is bidirectional with SAP. Purchase orders are raised in SAP by procurement, and goods receipts are posted in SAP by the warehouse, so the solution pulls that data directly from SAP rather than asking anyone to enter it twice. The AP team only ever touches invoices. The match engine compares the extracted invoice against the actual open PO and the actual goods receipt in SAP, at both header and line-item level, with configurable tolerance rules for price and quantity variances. The solution also syncs the other direction on an ongoing basis: if an invoice is reversed in SAP, a PO is amended, or a goods receipt is cancelled, the solution picks up the change so its matching logic never runs against stale data.

Exceptions go to an inbox, not another portal. When a match fails tolerance, the discrepancy does not go to yet another dashboard that approvers have to remember to log into. It arrives in the right reviewer's email with the full context inline: the invoice, the PO lines it disagrees with, the specific variance, and approve or reject actions built into the message. Approvers act from the inbox they already live in — no login required. For non-PO and one-time invoices, the AI suggests the GL coding and routes it for email approval, with dual sign-off required on any new payee.

Approved invoices post themselves. Once a match is clean or an exception is approved, the solution posts the invoice into SAP as a Logistics Invoice Verification document, creating the payable in FI. On SAP ECC and on-premise S/4HANA it posts through SAP's standard BAPI interface. On S/4HANA Cloud and RISE it posts through OData services. The SAP document number is written back to the invoice record, so every invoice carries a direct reference to its posted SAP document. Two layers of duplicate detection run before anything posts, catching the same invoice arriving through two channels before it can become a double payment. Every action, from extraction through match through posting, is logged in a complete audit trail, and the payment run works from payables the solution has already created and verified.

Invoice Coverage :

Artificio's two-stage AI classification handles seven distinct invoice scenarios, including material PO invoices, service PO invoices, invoices arriving without a printed PO number (auto-linked via vendor, material, and quantity matching), and [COMPLETE LIST — e.g., non-PO invoices, credit memos, freight/planned delivery costs, multi-PO invoices]. This breadth matters because real AP inboxes are messy: invoices arrive in every layout, language of business, and level of completeness, and an accounts payable automation solution that only handles the clean cases simply moves the manual work to a different queue.

What Changes for the AP Team :

The manual path was seven steps: open the invoice, find the PO, find the goods receipt, compare line by line, resolve questions over email, open MIRO, key it in. The automated path is just One Step: the invoice arrives, the match runs, and the AP team reviews only the genuine exceptions with the analysis already attached. Payment execution stays in SAP where it belongs, with the payment run working from payables the solution has already created and verified. AP staff shift from data entry to exception handling and vendor relationships — the work that actually requires judgment.

Built for Regulated and Security-Conscious Enterprises

Artificio deploys in the cloud or in a customer-owned cloud environment (BYOC), including Azure deployments meeting FedRAMP Moderate requirements — a model already in production with an aerospace manufacturing customer . The platform's no-code workflow engine, multi-level email-based approvals, and field-level change logging allow finance teams to adapt processes without IT projects, while security teams retain full control of where data lives.

A Quote from Leadership :

"Every matching tool can tell you the invoice agrees with the PO. Ours pulls the PO and receipt from SAP, runs the match, and posts the invoice into SAP itself. The loop actually closes," said Lal Singh, Founder and CEO of Artificio Products Inc. "It works the same whether a customer is on a 15-year-old ECC system or the latest S/4HANA release. The AI does the reading and matching, deterministic logic does the math, and SAP stays the system of record."

Learn More :

Readers can explore the underlying approach through Artificio's overview of intelligent AP automation with AI agents, its guide to API-driven document automation that preserves existing ERP workflows, the look at how validated vendor master data protects invoice matching downstream, and the buyer's perspective on evaluating three-way matching depth in AP platforms.

Availability :

The solution is available now for SAP ECC, S/4HANA on-premise, and S/4HANA Cloud environments. Businesses can request a personalized demo or start a free trial at https://artificio.ai, or contact the sales team to discuss their AP workflow.

About Artificio Products Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Artificio Products Inc. provides an AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing platform with native SAP integration. Artificio's solutions span AP invoice automation, sales order automation, quality management document processing, and vendor/customer master data onboarding — serving manufacturers and enterprises running SAP ECC, S/4HANA, and SAP Public Cloud. Learn more at https://artificio.ai.

SAP Invoice Automation for FI ( AP ) and MM (Purchasing) Team

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