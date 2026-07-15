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Chairman Jordan Subpoenas Larry Krasner for Information on Philadelphia's Sanctuary Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for information on his office's sanctuary policies, including its preferential treatment of illegal aliens to ensure that they do not face immigration consequences for their criminality. After more than two months, DA Krasner failed to produce even a single document in response to the Committee's requests

Failing to prosecute or under-prosecuting foreign nationals so that immigration consequences can be avoided implicates Congress's clear power over immigration, which the Supreme Court repeatedly has recognized.

Krasner's pro-illegal alien policies appear intentionally designed to thwart this authority. Moreover, preferential treatment of foreign nationals by his office may also violate federal civil rights laws. Rather than provide responsive materials or legal justification for his refusal to cooperate with the Committee, Krasner has only made bizarre and baseless demands and conditions on his cooperation with the Committee's oversight.

Read the subpoena cover letter to DA Krasner here
 

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Chairman Jordan Subpoenas Larry Krasner for Information on Philadelphia's Sanctuary Policies

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