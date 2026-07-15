Western Hemisphere Subcommittee Chairwoman Salazar Delivers Opening Remarks at Hearing on a New Beginning for Colombia

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WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Western Hemisphere Subcommittee Chairwoman Maria Salazar delivered opening remarks at a hearing titled "A New Beginning for Colombia.”



-Remarks-

On June 21st, the Colombian people chose a new President, ushering in what many hope will be a new dawn for that country. They placed their trust in someone who came from outside the traditional political elite, who built a new movement which had little connection to the old political structures and was largely unknown to most Colombians until recently.

Yet, they embraced his vision because he spoke to something universal, prosperity, security, democracy, and the opportunity to build a better life at home. President Abelardo de la Espriella has made it clear that he intends to be a steadfast, unconditional, and reliable ally of the United States. Thank God for that.

We warmly welcome that commitment because our two nations share the same fundamental values, strengthening democracy, expanding economic opportunity, promoting security, and preserving liberty throughout the whole Western Hemisphere.

For that reason, I am pleased to welcome to the Capitol after this hearing the Vice President-elect, the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Commerce, and the Minister of Defense in the incoming administration. We want you to know, we want the Colombians to know that the United States and the Trump administration is looking forward to work with Colombia as it reaffirms its position among the democratic nations that value a close partnership with the United States.

This country stands for freedom, for democratic institutions, for economic opportunity, and for the rule of law. We are proud to stand with allies like Abelardo de la Espriella’s new government, who share those principles, and in particular for myself, Maria Salazar, the Representative of District 27 in Florida, I welcome this hearing, or I'm very happy to be part of this meaningful hearing for me because I am welcoming Abelardo, who was a good friend, who was once my constituent living in Coral Gables District, part of District 27, long before he ever imagined entering public service in his country.

Watching that journey come full circle makes this occasion particularly very special for me as a person, and I look forward to strengthening the enduring friendship between our two nations.



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