Murkowski, Schatz Introduce Major Legislative Package to Support Native Children, Families, and Communities

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), Vice Chairman of the Committee, introduced the Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act (S.4976), a comprehensive legislative package aimed at advancing the well-being and future opportunities of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children. A culmination of Senator Murkowski’s longstanding commitment to improving outcomes for Native children and families, this legislation builds on more than a decade of work to identify and address the unique challenges facing Native communities. This bill was developed based on the recommendations and themes of the report, The Way Forward, by the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, issued in February 2024.

The Commission, established through bipartisan legislation co-led by Senator Murkowski and former Senator Heitkamp, was created to conduct the first comprehensive, national examination of the programs, systems, and supports serving Native children. Through years of hearings, listening sessions, and site visits across Indian Country, the Commission elevated the voices and experiences of Native children, families, Tribes, and Native organizations. Its final report provided a roadmap for strengthening federal programs, improving coordination and service delivery, addressing data challenges, and supporting culturally grounded solutions that better meet the needs of Native children and communities.

“Every Native child carries the strength, hope, culture, and future of their community, and we have a responsibility to ensure they have every opportunity to thrive. Throughout my time in the United States Senate and my visits to hundreds of Alaska Native communities, I have seen the challenges families face, but I have also seen the incredible strength, resilience, and solutions that come from within these communities. The Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act reflects what I have learned from listening to Native families, youth, leaders, and communities across Alaska and Indian Country—that lasting change comes from supporting the solutions communities know will work best for their children,” said Chairman Murkowski.

“The Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act is an investment in the future of Native Hawaiian families. It strengthens support for Native Hawaiian children, improves health and housing, invests in education and language revitalization, and ensures Native Hawaiians have a seat at the table in shaping programs that affect their community,” said Vice Chairman Schatz.

“The National Congress of American Indians celebrates the introduction of the Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act by Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Brian Schatz. Ten years ago, the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children became law, charged with identifying solutions for the crisis facing Native children. Today, we finally have an opportunity to act on those recommendations. The Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act proposes over $800 million in investments, including nearly half a billion dollars that could begin flowing through set-asides to Indian Country immediately. These are real resources that Tribal Nations will use to protect children, strengthen families, and build lasting systems of care. Our children have already waited a decade. They cannot afford further delay. Congress must act now to pass this legislation and ensure Native children and families receive the support and opportunities they deserve,” said Larry Wright, Jr., Executive Director for the National Congress of American Indians.

“The Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act marks a historic and comprehensive federal commitment to meeting the unique needs of Native children and families. By addressing health, education, housing, nutrition, and justice through an integrated legislative approach, this bill embodies the collective voices and expertise of our communities that informed the Commission’s work. Meaningful reform at this scale is not typically swift or simple. It is built on years of testimony, deep engagement, and rigorous analysis of the systems impacting Native children nationwide. This bill transforms those efforts into actionable, cross-sector policy solutions. Cook Inlet Tribal Council strongly supports this legislation and extends our sincere gratitude to Senator Murkowski for her unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of Native children and families,” said Gloria O’Neill, President and CEO of Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc.

“Native children thrive when decisions about their well-being are informed by the communities, cultures, and traditions that have sustained our people for thousands of years. The introduction of this legislation reflects a growing recognition that Native leaders must have a meaningful role in shaping policies that impact Native children and families. We are encouraged by this collaborative approach and remain committed to advancing solutions that support healthy, strong, and resilient Native communities,” said Ben Mallott, President of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN).

“Mahalo nui loa to Senators Murkowski and Schatz for their leadership and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our children. The Native Children’s Act will provide a broad range of resources to address systemic barriers and challenges which impede progress for Native families. Although we support all sections of the bill, we especially appreciate the provisions aimed at providing stable and direct funding to Native American language schools and programs, including special training for teachers required to master both language fluency and subject matter expertise. Those provisions acknowledge the transformational success of Native American language medium education, and the decades of determined efforts by Native American communities to preserve, protect and revitalize their own cultures and languages,” said Dr. Kauanoe Kamanā, President of the ʻAha Pūnana Leo, the sole Native Hawaiian educational organization providing statewide Hawaiian language revitalization-focused childcare, early education and follow-up support into adulthood. “Passage of this legislation will hold the federal government accountable to carry out the trust responsibility of the United States. Most importantly, this legislative effort by Senators Murkowski and Schatz promises to move us closer to a future where Native children have a chance to reach their full potential.”

Additional stakeholder quotes can be found here.

The Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act turns years of listening into action by advancing solutions shaped by Native communities, strengthening Tribal self-determination, and supporting the health and well-being of future generations.

The legislation included eight titles aimed at improving the livelihoods of Native children and families in the areas of justice, housing and homelessness, education, childcare and workforce issues, nutrition, the expansion of research and data capabilities, and physical, behavioral, and environmental health.

A section-by-section summary of the legislation can be found here.

Additional information on Chairman Murkowski’s work to develop the Native Children’s Implementation Act can be found here.