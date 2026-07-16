Inc. Names SystemDomain Inc. to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that SystemDomain Inc. has been ranked No. 72 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Midwest. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Midwest economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period."This recognition from Inc. Regional Midwest 2026 is an incredible milestone for SystemDomain Inc. It reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence, our customers' confidence in our capabilities, and our commitment to delivering meaningful business outcomes through cybersecurity, AI, cloud, and digital transformation services. We sincerely thank our employees, clients, and partners for being part of this journey, and we look forward to reaching even greater heights together", Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain Inc.Additional Recognitions Earned by SystemDomain:#159 Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026#2932 in Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2025#186 in Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025#59 in Inc. Magazine Midwest Region Fastest Growing Private Companies 2025#2321 in Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2024Named to the Fast 100 Enterprises list by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce forboth 2023 and 2024#111 in Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024#1354 in Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2023#62 in Inc. 5000 Midwest Region Fastest Growing Private Companies 2023Recipient of the Fast 50 Award by NMSDC in 2022Between 2022 and 2024, these 144 private companies had a median growth rate of 69 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 8,171 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in AI, Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide cost-effective services.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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