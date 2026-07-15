Diaz-Balart Floor Remarks on H.R. 8595, National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027 (As Prepared for the Record)

Mr. Chair, I am pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs appropriations bill to the House for consideration and approval.

Let me start by noting the untimely passing of our friend and colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. As Chairman of the State-Foreign Operations Subcommittee in the Senate, we worked together closely on our top priority – national security. Senator Graham was a tough negotiator but always an honorable partner. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and staff.

At the outset, I want to thank Chairman Cole for his invaluable leadership and commitment to ensuring that Congress upholds its responsibility to provide the tools necessary to safeguard our national security, along with his partner in this endeavor, Ranking Member DeLauro.

I also want to thank Ranking Member Frankel for her longstanding friendship and valuable contributions during the bill development process. She is tough but always trustworthy. Mr. Chairman, this bill is very straightforward. If you are a friend or an ally of the United States, this bill supports you. But, if you are an adversary or are cozying up to our adversaries, then, frankly, you will not like this bill.

This bill is the next step in strengthening our national security while reducing spending. Under Chairman Cole’s leadership, House Republicans have delivered nearly $12 billion in responsible cuts within the purview of this subcommittee since 2023. The FY27 bill continues this work with another $2.7 billion reduction. Yet, our national security priorities are funded at or above prior year levels.

The bill maintains $1.8 billion for partners in the Indo-Pacific, including $500 million in military assistance for Taiwan. It provides unwavering support for Israel and fully funds the United States-Israel Memorandum of Understanding by providing $3.3 billion in security assistance. Recognizing the valuable partnerships in the Western Hemisphere, which continue to expand and realign under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Rubio, the bill increases support for our friends and allies such as Paraguay, Argentina, and Costa Rica.

As part of this effort, the bill increases funds to combat the trafficking of fentanyl, which has devastated every community across America. It also continues strong support for a democratic transition to freedom for the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. It supports religious freedom in Nigeria and around the world. Last year, the NSRP Subcommittee focused on responsibly transitioning PEPFAR programs to capable partner countries. PEPFAR is a great success story, but most of us agree the program cannot, and should not, go on forever.

Working alongside the Administration, countries are now investing significant resources toward their own health, allowing this Committee to reduce funding, while maintaining the same outcomes. Just as critical as what the bill funds is what it does not fund, and how it demands accountability for every dollar.

The bill prohibits funds to –

the People’s Republic of China,

the Communist Chinese Party, and from being used by other countries to repay debt owed to China.

It also prohibits lending to the PRC within the multilateral development banks.

The bill continues a key provision adopted in the prior year that blocks assistance to anyone that supports, finances, or facilitates the operations of the Cuban military. It prohibits all assistance to the Taliban and puts Americans first by withholding funds from Mexico until water owed to the United States is delivered.

Assessed funding for the United Nations is cut by $1.8 billion. No funds are included for the United Nations Regular Budget, and funds are prohibited to organizations such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, which actively contradict U.S. priorities and national security interests. The bill helps secure justice for victims of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks, including 50 murdered Americans, by requiring full accountability for UNRWA staff involved. A key measure from last year’s House bill, which was enacted into law in FY26, is maintained, requiring the Secretary of State to consider the UN voting record of countries in determining the allocation of funds.

The bill supports full implementation of key Executive Orders that reflect a clear commitment to –

a secure border,

limited government,

free speech and ending censorship;

ending DEI programs; and more.

Finally, the bill maintains all long-standing pro-life provisions, prohibits funds to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and upholds the President’s policy on Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance. These measures, alongside enhanced oversight and transparency, ensure American taxpayer dollars do not fund abortions, a policy that Americans overwhelmingly support.

Before closing, I want to thank the staff on both sides of the aisle for their work on this bill. Mr. Chairman, I commend the Speaker for bringing this crucial legislation to the floor. It supports our allies and protects our national security in a smart, efficient, and thoughtful way.

I urge my colleagues to support this bill and reserve the balance of my time.