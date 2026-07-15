Cole Floor Remarks on H.R. 8595, National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027 (As Prepared for the Record)

I thank my distinguished friend – and Vice Chair of the full committee – Chairman Díaz-Balart for the time. The Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs bill makes a clear statement about American leadership: We will engage where it matters. We will invest where it counts. And we will demand accountability for every dollar spent.

The legislation before us implements a clear-eyed and unapologetic approach to our security and diplomacy efforts. It leaves no doubt about our nation’s posture. America will not be passive – or simply write blank checks. Every investment we make must advance U.S. interests, strengthen our strategic position, and deliver measurable results for the American people. We are putting our values into action by upholding freedom, promoting economic opportunity, supporting religious liberty, and safeguarding protections that uphold life.

This approach marks a necessary course correction. Unlike previous administrations that prioritized symbolism over outcomes, President Trump and Chairman Díaz-Balart have returned U.S. engagement to a foundation of strength, accountability, and strategic purpose. On every level, this bill reiterates that it won't be optics – but real results – that drive our work.

The measure stands firmly with our friends while drawing a clear line against our adversaries. It reinforces support for key allies – like Israel and Taiwan – and directly counters threats from Communist China and other regimes that challenge our interests and principles. It also demands greater accountability and raises expectations from our partners – recognizing that enduring alliances are strongest when responsibilities are shared. Further, it implements strategic investments that enhance U.S. leverage abroad, combat fentanyl trafficking and criminal organizations, and refocus diplomacy on core missions like embassy security, passport services, and promoting American businesses overseas.

The bottom line is simple: this legislation recognizes that freedom and democracy are not mere ideals – they are principles we will actively champion. Chairman Díaz-Balart's bill directs resources to the highest-impact priorities that strengthen America's position while cutting billions in unnecessary spending. It delivers security, strategic focus, and results. I thank him, Ranking Member Frankel, and the staff on both sides of the aisle for their hard work. I urge my colleagues to support the bill, and I reserve the balance of my time.