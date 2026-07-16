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Newsroom@parks.ca.gov

Left to right: Aerial view of the San Joaquin River Parkway in Fresno and Madera Counties. View of Feather River Park in Yuba County. Dust Bowl Camp in Kern County. Photos from California State Parks.



What you need to know: Starting today, Californians can take the State Parks Forward survey to help shape the future of three new state parks coming to the Central Valley.

SACRAMENTO— California State Parks is seeking community input in a new survey launching today that will help shape the future of three new state parks coming to the Central Valley: Feather River Park in Yuba County, San Joaquin River Parkway in Fresno and Madera counties, and Dust Bowl Camp in Kern County.

These three parks are the centerpiece of State Parks Forward, the biggest expansion of the California State Park System in decades announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Earth Day. As part of the planning process for the new parks, State Parks is asking the community and other stakeholders to share their thoughts and ideas about how the new three state parks can support outdoor access, recreation, education, cultural and historic interpretation, and community needs.

Spanning approximately 330 miles from one end of the Central Valley to the other, each of the three sites – Feather River Park, San Joaquin River Parkway, and Dust Bowl Camp –provides something not currently offered at a state park, whether it be access to two more local rivers or an important piece of California history. All parks are publicly held and can be acquired at little to no cost to the state.

The State Parks Forward visioning survey is available online at parks.ca.gov/forward, and will remain open until Sept. 4, 2026. Share your thoughts and ideas about:

What would make these park properties most valuable to you.

Preferred recreational activities or programs at the future state park.

Your vision for the future of these parks.

The survey should take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete and can be focused on a specific park or all three. There will also be opportunities to provide feedback in person at community events announced later this summer. Whether online or in person, your feedback will help inform future engagement and planning. Following this engagement process, State Parks will submit a visioning report to Governor Newsom outlining key recommendations and next steps.

Learn more about the three new state parks, take the survey and sign up to receive the latest State Parks Forward updates at parks.ca.gov/forward.

Subscribe to California State Parks News via e-mail at NewsRoom@parks.ca.gov

California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.