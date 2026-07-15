Reported Pistol Brandished During Attempted Luring, 4 Juveniles Arrested

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an attempted luring call where one of the suspects displayed what was believed to be a pistol. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, finding it occupied by four juvenile suspects, three males and one female. They were later arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges. The juvenile female was also found to be a reported runaway. Deputies observed a silver revolver, later determined to be a toy replica, in the back pocket of the front seat. The four younger juvenile victims were not injured.

On July 14, 2026, at approximately 8:00 pm, Spokane County Deputies responded to the 11600 block of N. Fairwood Drive for an attempted child luring. The caller advised that a group of juveniles in a dark-colored SUV told several younger juveniles to get in their vehicle, while offering candy.

They arrived and learned there were four victims: a 10-year-old male, two 11-year-old males, and one 16-year-old female. During the attempted luring, three of the victims said one of the suspects pointed what they believed to be a silver or gray revolver at them.

As Deputies checked the area, they located the suspect’s SUV, a gray 2007 Ford Explorer occupied by four juveniles, in a parking lot located in the 12400 block of N. Fairwood Drive. The associated juveniles, a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and two 17-year-old males, match the victim’s description, as did the Ford Explorer. Deputies observed a gray revolver, later determined to be a replica toy pistol, sticking out of the rear pocket of the front passenger seat. All four were detained as Deputies continued to investigate.

After speaking with the victims, their parents, and witnesses, in addition to unsolicited statements made by the suspects, Deputies developed probable cause to charge all four juvenile suspects with two counts of attempted Luring. The 16-year-old male suspect, identified as the suspect who pointed the pistol at the victims, was also charged with three additional counts of Brandishing/Intimidation with a Weapon Apparently Capable of Producing Bodily Harm.

Deputies seized the SUV as evidence pending a search warrant. They also learned the 16-year-old female suspect was reported as a runaway.

At the conclusion, all four suspects were transported and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on their noted charges.