Americase International Honors Bob Richard with Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Hazardous Materials Safety

Former PHMSA and United Nations leader recognized for shaping dangerous goods regulations and mentoring future hazardous materials professionals.

Bob's career represents the very best of this industry: technical excellence, public service, mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to safety.” — Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase International, a leading provider of custom packaging, testing, and regulatory consulting solutions for hazardous materials and high-value goods, today announced that Bob Richard, whose more than 28-year career includes leadership roles with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the United Nations, and international dangerous goods regulatory bodies, has received the company's 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented on June 18 during the launch event for Mastering Lithium-ion Battery Safety in Annapolis, Maryland.

Throughout his career, Richard has helped shape hazardous materials transportation regulations governing lithium batteries, medical devices, dangerous goods, and other high-risk materials moving throughout the global supply chain. His work has influenced international standards while mentoring generations of hazardous materials professionals responsible for safely bringing emerging technologies to market.

A Career Defining Hazardous Materials Safety

Richard's career spans more than 28 years in hazardous materials safety, including leadership roles at PHMSA, the United Nations, and private industry:

- Deputy Associate Administrator for Hazardous Materials Safety, PHMSA (Jan. 2006 – Oct. 2010) — Managed PHMSA's national hazardous materials transportation safety program across all modes and advised the Administrator on critical safety matters.

- Chairman, United Nations Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods — Maintained the UN Model Regulations on the Transport of Dangerous Goods.

- Chairman and Vice-Chairman, ICAO Dangerous Goods Panel — Helped develop international air transport regulations for dangerous goods.

- U.S. Delegation Lead, IMO Dangerous Goods, Solid Cargoes and Containers Sub-Committee — Played a central role in developing the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code into the format used today.

- Vice President, Regulatory Compliance, Labelmaster (2010–2017) — Advised global clients on dangerous goods compliance.

- President, HazMat Safety Consulting (2017–2025), part of the Americase International family of companies; now serves as Vice President.

- Executive Director, Medical Device Transport Council (2015–Present) — Promotes the safe transport of lithium batteries and battery-powered medical devices.

Richard has guided HazMat Safety Consulting toward becoming the global resource for hazardous materials safety he first envisioned.

"Bob's career represents the very best of this industry: technical excellence, public service, mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to safety," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International. "His influence can be seen not only in the regulations and standards he helped advance, but in the people he has mentored and the organizations he has helped strengthen. His leadership continues to shape how our industry approaches safety as new technologies emerge."

As a mentor and industry leader, Richard has guided generations of hazardous materials professionals, including members of the HazMat Safety Consulting team. Ryan Paquet first worked under Richard on PHMSA's international team before later rejoining him to help build HazMat Safety Consulting—one of many careers Richard has influenced throughout his tenure. His leadership has been instrumental in building the firm into a trusted resource for organizations navigating hazardous materials transportation, lithium-ion battery safety, packaging, testing, and regulatory compliance.

A Lasting Legacy in Hazardous Materials Safety

Richard's contributions remain especially relevant as hazardous materials regulations continue evolving alongside advances in lithium-ion batteries, energy storage systems, advanced medical devices, and other emerging technologies. His work updating the United Nations Model Regulations, ICAO air transport standards, and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code has helped establish practical frameworks that enable innovation while maintaining safety across global transportation networks.

His leadership has also extended beyond regulatory development through decades of mentoring professionals, advising industry organizations, and helping companies navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes not only Richard's lasting technical contributions, but also the enduring impact he has had on the people and organizations dedicated to advancing hazardous materials safety worldwide.

"Everything we have done and everything we will do into the future is built on the rock-solid foundation Bob put down," said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting. "Bob is the giant whose shoulders this team stands on. His knowledge, work ethic, and belief in people have shaped not only this company, but the broader hazardous materials community."

"I've spent my career trying to leave this field a little safer than I found it," said Richard. "Receiving this recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the collective work of so many dedicated colleagues who have devoted their careers to improving hazardous materials safety. While technologies will continue to evolve, our shared commitment to protecting people and the environment must always remain constant."



About Americase International

Americase International delivers end-to-end mission-critical protection solutions through integrated engineering, testing, and regulatory expertise. Combining the capabilities of HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing, the company helps organizations safely validate, package, and deploy high-value and hazardous products worldwide. Serving leaders across aerospace, defense, energy, medical, technology, and other highly regulated industries, Americase International provides comprehensive lifecycle support—from engineering through testing, compliance, containment, and global market access. With 200+ years of combined regulatory experience and nearly 50 years of expertise in engineering, testing, and manufacturing innovation, Americase International helps organizations navigate complexity with confidence, delivering proven solutions where failure is not an option. For more information, visit https://www.AmericaseInternational.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.